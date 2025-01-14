PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, makes waves at Intersec 2025, the premier event for safety, security, and fire protection. NAFFCO is showcasing its ground-breaking innovations and sustainability-driven solutions at the event, which is being held from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall 6), from 10 AM to 6 PM. As part of its participation, NAFFCO will highlight the following offerings for attendees:
- AI-Powered Safety Systems: Intelligent fire protection setups and modular solutions enhanced by AI for seamless efficiency and reliability.
- Sustainable Emergency Vehicles: From fully electric fire trucks to zero-emission ambulances and ARFF vehicles and custom-made Fire Truck Chassis, NAFFCO is combining eco-engineering with robust performance.
- Aerial Firefighting Drones: Revolutionizing emergency responses with precision-based drone technology, designed to access and extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas.
- Airbus: Advanced firefighting and rescue helicopter.
- Low-Carbon Firefighting Equipment: Sustainability takes centre stage with green technologies designed to save lives while protecting the planet.
- Tailored Industry Solutions: Customized innovations for the aviation and power sectors, including runway safety systems and mobile response units.
An Industry Game-Changer
Ali Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO, stated:
"Intersec 2025 is a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate NAFFCO's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are not just introducing life-saving technologies – we are transforming how safety is approached on a global scale."
About NAFFCO:
Founded in Dubai, NAFFCO is a global innovator in fire safety and life protection, operating in over 100 countries. Known for cutting-edge firefighting equipment and specialized emergency vehicles, NAFFCO continues to lead the way in safety innovation.
