Dubai, UAE: NAFFCO, a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions, makes waves at Intersec 2025, the premier event for safety, security, and fire protection. NAFFCO is showcasing its ground-breaking innovations and sustainability-driven solutions at the event, which is being held from January 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (Hall 6), from 10 AM to 6 PM. As part of its participation, NAFFCO will highlight the following offerings for attendees:

AI-Powered Safety Systems : Intelligent fire protection setups and modular solutions enhanced by AI for seamless efficiency and reliability.

: Intelligent fire protection setups and modular solutions enhanced by AI for seamless efficiency and reliability. Sustainable Emergency Vehicles : From fully electric fire trucks to zero-emission ambulances and ARFF vehicles and custom-made Fire Truck Chassis , NAFFCO is combining eco-engineering with robust performance.

: From to and and custom-made , NAFFCO is combining eco-engineering with robust performance. Aerial Firefighting Drones : Revolutionizing emergency responses with precision-based drone technology, designed to access and extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas.

: Revolutionizing emergency responses with precision-based drone technology, designed to access and extinguish fires in hard-to-reach areas. Airbus : Advanced firefighting and rescue helicopter.

: Advanced firefighting and rescue helicopter. Low-Carbon Firefighting Equipment : Sustainability takes centre stage with green technologies designed to save lives while protecting the planet.

: Sustainability takes centre stage with green technologies designed to save lives while protecting the planet. Tailored Industry Solutions: Customized innovations for the aviation and power sectors, including runway safety systems and mobile response units.

An Industry Game-Changer

Ali Khalid Al Khatib, Group Managing Director of NAFFCO, stated:

"Intersec 2025 is a pivotal moment for us to demonstrate NAFFCO's commitment to innovation and sustainability. We are not just introducing life-saving technologies – we are transforming how safety is approached on a global scale."

-Ends-

About NAFFCO:

Founded in Dubai, NAFFCO is a global innovator in fire safety and life protection, operating in over 100 countries. Known for cutting-edge firefighting equipment and specialized emergency vehicles, NAFFCO continues to lead the way in safety innovation.

For more information, visit www.naffco.com.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com