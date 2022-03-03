Event brought together Industry leaders including a Chef's Masterclass by Chef Rene Johari

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: NAFAS, the National Farmers Organization (Pertubuhan Peladang Kebangsaan) and HTMC (HALAL Trade and Marketing Centre), hosted a B2B presentation to highlight the Malaysian Food Industry and Food technology together with a Chef's Masterclass in Dubai recently.

The event was graced by His Excellency Dato’ Mohd Tarid bin Sufian Ambassador of Malaysia to UAE, Datuk Sylvester Entri Ak Muran - Board Member of NAFAS, Datuk Zainal Abidin Bin Yang Razali - Board Member Of NAFAS, Dato Azulita binti Salim - Director General - Farmers Organization Authority, Mr Tomas Guerrero - Manager HTMC and Haji Abu Sujak Bin Sahuji - General Manager of NAFAS.

According to Abu Sujak bin Sahuji, General Manager of NAFAS said, "We intend to bring together like-minded stakeholders from around the world to have a holistic approach to food security. The business acceleration program is an ideal platform to unearth new products and resources we have in Malaysia and showcase our premium quality and sustainably produced products that is important for our food industry."

NAFAS intends to be the first Malaysian company and Islamic country to export halal Poultry products under the Peladang trademark which is proven in terms of quality and certified at international level.

Topics covered at the event included 'Halal Compliance in Poultry Industry', 'Sustainable Agrofood', 'Dubai as a gateway to MENA region for Halal Agrofood Products, 'Malaysian Agrofood Business Opportunities' and an MOU signing between NAFAS and Urbanex Gulf Corporate Services.

Through the involvement of NAFAS and Farmers Organization Authority in the World Expo 2020 Dubai program drives a new chapter in Malaysia's strategic trade cooperation, especially for downstream agricultural products that have been innovated into various types of value-added products. NAFAS hopes that this global trade program will benefit entrepreneurs and Farmers Organizations and to be a platform to revitalize the economy.

The event concluded with a Chef's Masterclass by Chef Rene Johari and networking session with the Minister of Agriculture of Malaysia and its agencies.

