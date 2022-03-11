Dubai. Nabd, the largest Arabic News Aggregator, has entered a strategic partnership with Transsion, the leading provider of smart devices and mobile services in global emerging markets, becoming the Arabic News Provider to its smartphone devices in MENA.

The partnership between Nabd and Transsion enables millions of Arabic user in the region to have access to latest news and most trending stories, directly from the home screen of their smartphones. Transsion’s brand portfolio comprises leading mobile phone brands in emerging markets, including TECNO, itel and Infinix .

By continuously increasing R&D investment, Transsion has strengthened its competitive advantage in localized technology innovation in emerging markets to improve user experience and create value for consumers. Currently, TRANSSION has a global sales network covering more than 70 countries and regions worldwide, and has a growing presence in MENA region. Catering to the needs of local users, Transsion has established strategic partnership with leading companies such as Nabd to enrich product experience.

“This powerful partnership with Transsion extends our existing strategic alliances with the world’s major smartphone manufacturers, and substantially increases Nabd's reach in the region. It is in line with our strategy to reach Arabic audiences across the world and deliver valuable and personalized Arabic content for them”, said Abdur-Rahman El-Sayed, Chief Executive Officer at Nabd.

Nabd has previously established strategic alliances with both Samsung and Huawei, whereby Nabd provides personalized Arabic content for Samsung's devices via an integration with its browser, and for Huawei devices via a tailored newsfeed embedded in both "Huawei Assistant" and "Huawei Browser". These partnerships enable Arabic users in the MENA region to stay up-to-date with Nabd's latest and most trending stories, directly from the home screen of their smartphones.

About Nabd (https://nabdapp.com/en/)

Nabd is a Personalized Arabic Content Reader, enabling users across the globe to stay up-to-date with their favorite topics on the go. Today, Nabd reaches over 25 million users, generating over 2 billion page views every month, making it the biggest Arabic app globally. It is currently available for iPhone, iPad, and Android devices, and on the web via the Nabd.com portal.

About Transsion (https://www.transsion.com)

TRANSSION Holdings is committed to becoming the most popular provider of smart devices and mobile services for consumers in global emerging markets. The company is best known for its high-quality multi-brand smart devices. Mobile phones are its core products, while it also offers mobile Internet services based on a self-developed operating system. To learn more about TRANSSION, please visit www.transsion.com.

