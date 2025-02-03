Dubai, UAE: Myne, a groundbreaking wealth and asset tracking platform, has announced today that the company has raised US$ 2 million and has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round. The new investment round was led by Scene Holding, followed by Raz holding with participation from Plus VC, the most active VC in the MENA, Annex Investments, and a group of strategic angel investors. This milestone is set to propel Myne toward its mission of redefining how individuals and businesses track and manage their finances.

Launched in 2024, Myne was inspired by Karim’s conversation with his university friend, now a founding investor, about the frustration of managing scattered financial details and assets across different platforms. The urgency grew after witnessing a grieving family struggle to organize a loved one’s finances, highlighting the importance of tracking and safeguarding wealth for those who need it most. Karim’s background in Tech helped solve the problem and a platform was designed to simplify wealth management by bringing all assets together in real-time, while ensuring they are organized, accessible, and protected.

“We are excited to have the support of visionary investors who share our dedication to revolutionizing financial management,” said Karim Chouman, Founder and CEO of Myne. “This funding reflects the strength of our vision, the innovation driving Myne, and the confidence our investors have placed in us.”

“Our strategy is to help simplify wealth management for our clients and we are proud to see significant interest since our launch which resonates with our vision of transforming financial management. This round of funding not only validates our innovative approach but also strengthens our commitment to empowering clients with tools to seamlessly track their net worth, manage their finances, and protect their assets.”

This funding will be deployed to scale operations, deepen Myne’s technology infrastructure, accelerate user acquisition, support its innovation pipeline and roadmap for regional expansion. In its first year, Myne aims to establish a strong foothold in the UAE before launching to Saudi Arabia and the other GCC markets. This funding round solidifies Myne's position as a leading innovator in the fintech space, poised to transform how people perceive and manage their financial health.

Sultan Ghaznawi from Scene Holding said, “We see enormous potential in Myne’s approach to financial well-being. The platform’s ability to aggregate diverse assets and provide real-time integration is a game-changer in personal finance. We are excited to support Myne Launch and their expansion in KSA and beyond.”

Hasan Haider, Managing Partner from Plus VC added: “Myne represents the future of financial empowerment. Their innovative platform addresses critical gaps in wealth management, enabling individuals and businesses to take control of their financial futures. We are excited to support Karim and his team as they scale their business and lead the way as pioneers in this space.”

Myne offers a user-friendly platform with comprehensive financial management tools for individuals, professionals, and businesses. By addressing gaps in wealth tracking, budgeting, spending, and estate planning, Myne empowers users to make smarter financial decisions and secure their futures. With the ability to sync unlimited banking assets banks, stocks, crypto brokers, exchanges, and wallets, Myne supports over 10 currencies. Users can access a personal wealth dashboard with real-time price updates, intuitive budgeting tools, and connect with top-tier wealth planners, providing a complete solution for financial well-being.

About Myne:

Myne is a wealth platform revolutionizing financial management through comprehensive asset tracking, real-time market integration, live budgeting tools and digitized estate planning services. Founded in 2024, Myne is committed to enhancing financial well-being and empowering users to achieve their financial goals. Learn more at www.joinmyne.com.