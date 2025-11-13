New three-day event positions Saudi Arabia as regional hub for heavy machinery innovation

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: MYCRANE, the first global platform for crane rental and purchase, has been appointed Digital Innovation Partner for Heavy Equipment Connect Forum & Expo 2026 (HEC), a new government-backed event designed to reflect Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion industrial transformation.

The inaugural three-day conference and exhibition, taking place February 2–4, 2026 at Dhahran Expo in Dammam, represents the Kingdom's largest exhibition dedicated to heavy machinery and construction equipment. Under the patronage of Saudi Arabia's National Industrial Development Center (NIDC) — the driving force behind Saudi Arabia’s industrial advancement under Vision 2030 — the event brings together global manufacturers, investors and policymakers.

The partnership will see MYCRANE provide support for event innovation, digital engagement strategy and attendee experience, and reflects a shared commitment to position Saudi Arabia as the regional hub for heavy equipment innovation and smart industrial solutions.

“We're honoured to be working side-by-side with Heavy Equipment Connect, a government-backed platform advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions,” said Andrei Geikalo, MYCRANE founder and CEO.

“Our appointment as Digital Innovation Partner demonstrates how technology is no longer optional — it’s the foundation for the future of the heavy equipment industry. Together, we’ll deliver an experience that merges innovation, connectivity and opportunity.”

Reflecting the Kingdom’s $1 trillion industrial development agenda, Heavy Equipment Connect will spotlight themes of localization, technology, sustainability and innovation, serving as a gateway for global manufacturers and investors to engage directly with Saudi Arabia’s expanding industrial ecosystem.

As Digital Innovation Partner, Dubai-headquartered MYCRANE is designing smart registration and matchmaking systems that will help OEMs, contractors and suppliers connect more effectively, further advancing the Kingdom’s goal of building a globally competitive industrial base.

At HEC, visitors will have the opportunity to meet the MYCRANE team, explore its online platform, and learn how digital tools are reshaping heavy equipment procurement and project efficiency worldwide.

The three-day event will feature a 30,000 sqm outdoor exhibition showcasing large-scale machinery and equipment demonstrations; a 10,000 sqm indoor exhibition hall for global OEMs and distributors; and a 5,000 sqm live demo zone featuring heavy equipment in action.

Confirmed exhibitors include industry leaders such as MYCRANE, Zahid Group, SANY, Saudi Diesel, Zoomlion, WOLFFKRAN, and XCMG, among others.

Heavy Equipment Connect Forum & Expo 2026 is under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources. For more information about HEC, visit https://hecfe.com/

