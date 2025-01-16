As part of its ambitious expansion strategy, My Home Developments has unveiled its latest project, Latvia Business Hub, located in the heart of Downtown area at New Administrative Capital with a total investment of EGP 1.3bn. The project will be executed in partnership with renowned, specialized entities to create a groundbreaking real estate and investment development in the Downtown area.

Monzer Eid, CEO and Founder of My Home Developments, stated that the launch of this new project is part of the company's ambitious investment plan, which aims to launch three pioneering projects in the New Administrative Capital.

Eid highlighted the strong demand from clients for both residential and investment opportunities in the New Capital, pointed out that Latvia Business Hub incorporates all the elements of success, ensuring a successful and integrated investment opportunity for clients in the project.

During a press conference held by the company, he said that My Home Developments has been operating in the real estate market since 2008 and has successfully executed projects in various areas, including Maadi, Beit El Watan, and Andalus in New Cairo.

Since its inception, the company has earned the trust of its clients by maintaining key values such as commitment, quality, and credibility.

He noted that My Home Developments has successfully delivered more than 35 individual projects to 500 clients over the past four years alone. The company has managed to execute and hand over all its projects with the highest quality standards, on schedule, and without any additional costs beyond what was agreed upon with the clients.

This reflects the company’s dedication to its clients' interests and its well-established plans and precautionary studies to control execution costs, affirming the company's full commitment to its main slogan: "Real Estate Delivery."

He emphasized the significance of choosing a strategic and prime location for the company's new project, Latvia Business Hub. Situated in the heart of the Downtown area of the New Administrative Capital, the project is in close proximity to major landmarks, such as the Presidential Palace, Government District, Parliament and Senate buildings, Financial District with bank headquarters, as well as being near the Islamic Egypt Center, just a short walk from Al Masa Hotel and the Green River.

He pointed out that strong collaborations were made to ensure the project meets the highest standards, including working with Hafez Consultants for architectural design, a leading firm in engineering consultancy and design.

The company also partnered with Accord to manage and operate the project, emphasized that choosing strong entities ensures the project is delivered with the highest quality and commitment, he disclosed.

The Latvia Business Hub project spans 2,500 sqm and is a commercial, administrative, and medical facility offering competitive advantages that make it an attractive option for clients looking for a distinctive unit in the Downtown area.

He disclosed that the company aims to provide a comprehensive real estate product, and the collaboration with the operational management company from the project's inception ensures that all factors are considered for a suitable architectural design that aligns with operational requirements.

He revealed that the company aims to expand in the coming period across several key areas to diversify its investment portfolio and meet customer demand, with a focus on expanding in the North Coast region.

For his part, Sales Director at My Home Developments Mohamed Abu Zeid said that the project features an architectural design that ensures the separation of various activities within the project, guaranteeing smart operation and privacy for each activity and customer in different areas. The units offered have unique sizes and designs that are being introduced for the first time in the real estate market.

Abu Zeid added, "The commercial services area in the project spans the ground, first, and second floors, featuring restaurants, cafes, retail shops, and kiosks to accommodate various commercial units. This area is supported by a plaza, panoramic elevators, and escalators. The building is divided into two separate structures connected by bridges for easy movement between the two. The project also comprises a separate medical building with its own entrance, two elevators, a pharmacy, a laboratory, a radiology center, and an exclusive optical center."

The project also includes a separate administrative building with its own entrance and private elevator. The space distribution has been carefully planned to offer sellable areas that can be merged for optimal operation. Two floors have been dedicated to elite office, which consists of administrative offices with hotel services to provide all the necessary services for successful operation, he explained.

He explained that the project offers units with sizes starting from 10 sqm for the administrative section, all of which come fully finished and furnished. A reception desk, a shared meeting room, and several services for the administrative section will be provided to ensure the optimal use of the administrative unit, while offering services that will not be a burden on the unit owner. The company is focused on offering the best real estate products at prices that align with the target customers' capabilities.

He further noted that the project is being launched in two phases, with more than 13 diverse payment plans available, starting with a 5% down payment and repayment periods of up to 10 years, to suit the purchasing power of the target customers. Excavation and leveling work for the project are planned to start in the second half of 2025, with delivery expected within 4 years from the contract date.

Director of Hafez Consultants Mohamed Hafez emphasized that the Latvia Business Hub project stands out with its strategic location, which allows for creative architectural design that maximizes the benefits of this prime site. As a result, a modern architectural design was created to ensure the highest investment value for both the project and its clients, while also aligning with operational efficiency.

Hafez said that the project focuses on balancing aesthetic design with practicality, considering all factors to benefit from the latest architectural technologies that keep pace with continuous developments in the real estate market and meet the expectations of target clients.

Co-Founder and General Manager at ACCORD FM Ahmed Zaki stressed the importance of having the management and operations company involved in the early stages of the project to ensure the development of a flexible and suitable design for operational stages, which guarantees the implementation of an integrated project.

He noted that My Home Developments is known for its attention to detail, ensuring optimal efficiency and operation for its projects.

Zaki concluded that the management and operations company plays a crucial role in bringing the developer's vision to life by offering innovative solutions that cater to client needs and guarantee the long-term sustainability of the project, ultimately enhancing its investment value.