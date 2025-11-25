Muscat: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking has launched an exclusive Credit Card campaign combining 25% cashback on eligible transactions with a first-year annual fee waiver. Running until 31 December 2025, the offer is open to both new-to-bank and existing customers.

Commenting on the offer, Salima Obaid Al Marzooqi- Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO- said:

“At Muzn Islamic Banking, we take every opportunity to offer our customers meaningful and value-driven solutions that support their financial wellbeing. Our latest offer comes as part of our commitment to make Islamic banking even more accessible and rewarding. The waivers we are introducing reflect our ongoing effort to ease our customers’ journeys and ensure our services remain relevant to their needs.”

To qualify, customers must apply for a Muzn Islamic Banking credit card during the campaign period. Transactions valued above OMR 10 will be eligible for cashback, and the first-year annual fee will be waived upon completing at least one transaction within one month of card issuance.

Muzn Islamic Banking credit cards are designed in line with Shari’ah principles and offer flexibility, security and convenience for everyday use. The campaign reflects Muzn Islamic Banking’s continued commitment to making ethical financial products more accessible and rewarding for all.

To apply for a Muzn Islamic Banking credit card or learn more about the offer, customers can visit their nearest Muzn Islamic branch, call 24770001 or apply online at www.muzn.om.