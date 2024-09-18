Mustang GTD’s 325 km/h top speed is the highest of any production Mustang, second only to Ford GT, assisted by Drag Reduction System

Searing performance, sophisticated aerodynamics and race-derived suspension designed to achieve Mustang GTD’s sub-seven-minute lap of the Nürburgring

Qatar, Doha – The all-new 2025 Mustang GTD – the apex of any Mustang ever engineered by Ford – sets a new performance bar with 815 horsepower, 664 pound-feet of torque and a top speed of 325 kilometers per hour, the most of any street-legal Mustang ever.

The certified horsepower and torque, along with the Mustang GTD’s cutting-edge active aerodynamics, carbon-ceramic brakes, and inboard-rear suspension with semi-active dampers are key elements as Mustang GTD prepares to deliver on the promise of an official sub-seven-minute lap of the Nürburgring.

"We’ve been laser focused since day 1 to make Mustang GTD the first-ever supercar with world-class performance and the soul of a Mustang,” said Mustang GTD Chief Program Engineer Greg Goodall. “GTD's heart is its supercharged 5.2-liter V8, packing more horsepower per liter than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS.”

The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 improves on previous Mustang engines, benefiting from Mustang’s first-ever dry-sump oil system that can help keep the engine lubricated through sustained and demanding cornering.

That dry-sump oil system also enables a slightly elevated maximum engine speed of 7,650 rpm, up 100 rpm from the previous 5.2-liter V8 maximum. Revised intake and exhaust, a standard titanium exhaust, and a smaller supercharger pulley help achieve the engine output ratings.

Beyond the power needed to achieve its 325 km/h top speed, Mustang GTD also features a Drag Reduction System that can change the angle of the rear wing and activate flaps under the front of the car to find exactly the right balance between airflow for speed and downforce for grip, depending on performance conditions.

“We've combined the work of talented engineers and designers, as well as an extremely capable driver, with Mustang GTD technology, power and aerodynamics,” said Goodall. “We can’t wait to deliver on our sub-7-minute promise to GTD customers.”

