Muscat – Musstir, the real estate development arm of the Mohammed Al Barwani Group, represented by Dr. Mohammed Al Barwani, Chairman of the Group, signed an agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning to develop the “Wellness Village” project with an investment value of up to 200 million Omani Riyals. This project is part of the Jabal Al Ali project in the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar. The agreement was signed during the Urban October Conference organized by the Ministry.

Dr. Mohammed Al Barwani said:

“This project is unique among the portfolio of developments within the Jabal Al Ali project. We are proud to be one of the selected developers entrusted with this responsibility, which reflects confidence in Musstir’s technical expertise and innovative developments. The Wellness Village spans over 600,000 square meters, and we aim to utilize this space to develop a specialized resort for relaxation and wellness that reflects Oman’s cultural identity and the natural beauty of Jabal Al Akhdar, in collaboration with various local entities and SMEs. The project also includes the development of more than 360 upscale and modern residential units that combine elements of relaxation, sustainable healthy living, and tranquility away from the hustle of city life.”

The Wellness Village will include a variety of walking and fitness trails overlooking Oman’s stunning natural landscapes, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, all designed to promote a healthy lifestyle in harmony with nature.

Participation in the October Urbanism Exhibition.

Musstir is participating as one of the project developers in the Ministry’s pavilion at the exhibition, held from October 6–9, where it showcases details of the project, including its total area and development philosophy. The project is expected to commence soon and is seen as a reflection of Oman’s vision for comprehensive development and attracting high-quality investments.

The Jabal Al Ali Project, with an estimated investment value of represents a transformational milestone in the real estate and tourism investment landscape of the region.