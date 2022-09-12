Museum of the Future’s ‘Tomorrow, Today” exhibition hosts concept car with output of 600 kW (815 hp)

MIDDLE EAST: Audi Middle East has collaborated with the Museum of the Future to present its fourth concept model, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, which is seen for the first time in the region at the museum’s ‘Tomorrow, Today’ exhibition.

Originally developed exclusively for virtual races on PlayStation 4, Audi has made the car a reality, taking elements from the brand’s rich racing heritage. Inspired by the legendary Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO, which thrilled motorsport fans in the late 80s, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo boasts two electric motors on the rear axle and a third one on the front, giving an incredible output of 600 kW (815 hp).

The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo marks the fourth of many concepts set to be revealed at the museum. Earlier this year, the brand revealed its first show car, the Audi AI:ME, a concept vehicle with a vision of automated driving for megacities of tomorrow, as well as the skysphere concept, a car set to redefine luxury of the future, changing what we know about mobility. A third car, the Audi A6 Avant e-tron Concept, was also on display at the museum, serving as an icon of innovation.

As a permanent exhibition to showcase and review different aspects of tomorrow, the Museum of the Future represents the most important new technologies. It gives a platform to study the future, design its ideas and create deep discussions about its trends across all scientific, economic, environmental, and social sectors.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “With the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo, we are presenting how we imagine the future of motorsport. With its three electric motors, distributed equally between the front and the rear axles, the Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2.5 seconds, providing unrivaled electric performance. As such, we are delighted to bring this concept car to the exhibition and showcase our brand’s forward-thinking technology.”

The Audi e-tron Vision Gran Turismo is being hosted at the Museum of the Future until February 2023, at the Audi ‘Today, Tomorrow’ exhibition on the second floor.

For more information about Audi’s partnership with Museum of the Future, visit https://museumofthefuture.ae/en