Muscat – Muscat Municipality has signed an agreement with the Oman Environmental Holding Services Co (be’ah) to transfer the rights and obligations of waste collection and transportation within Muscat Governorate. Under the agreement, Muscat Municipality will assume responsibility for these services from 1 October 2025.

This step marks a significant milestone in the Municipality’s efforts to enhance sustainable urban services in line with the ambitions of Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, and Eng. Ahmed bin Hamad Al Subhi, Chairman of be’ah.

Commenting on the occasion, HE Al Humaidi said: "This agreement reflects our vision to elevate waste management practices to international standards, while enhancing the quality of municipal services for the community. It represents a turning point in strengthening institutional partnerships and building a healthier, safer, and more sustainable urban environment."

Eng. Al Subhi added: "be’ah remains committed to its strategic role in managing key environmental facilities, including landfills, transfer stations, recycling centres, and specialised treatment plants for healthcare and hazardous waste. We will continue to support circular economy initiatives by transforming waste into an economic resource. Together with Muscat Municipality, we will ensure seamless service continuity during this transition and work collectively to achieve national sustainability goals."

Through this agreement, Muscat Municipality will leverage its technical and institutional capabilities to deliver cleaner, more efficient, and environmentally sustainable waste management services for citizens and residents across Muscat Governorate.