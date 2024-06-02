Muscat, Oman – Muscat Hospitality Academy (MHA) in collaboration with The Small and Medium Enterprise Development (SME) Authority, proudly announces the successful conclusion of its exclusive Entrepreneurial program tailored for SME business owners. The inaugural graduation that took place on May 16, 2024, was a significant milestone for participants who had completed the program diligently, improving their business knowledge and strategy to enhance industry standards.

The joint initiative, open to individuals holding a valid Riyada card and actively managing an SME encompassed key fundamental aspects of ‘the ABC’s of Business’, including Business Model creation, Financial control, Branding, Leadership, with practical Industry-Relevant Insights. Aligned with Oman's Vision 2040 to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises across sectors, the program serves as a sustainable stimulus for entrepreneurial success in Oman supporting and equipping this pivotal sector with the necessary ‘real-world’ guidance to establish and grow their businesses sustainably, and to contribute competitively and positively to Oman’s economic development. The course attracted enthusiastic participation and recognition from an Array of SME’s alike. “The course at Muscat Hospitality Academy was super helpful and packed with useful tips for the participants. The sessions were engaging, and I learned critical skills that I now use in my business daily, definitely I recommend anyone who has passion in SME’s and hospitality to join them” said Salma Al Hajri, Toolkit for SME participant and founder of Salma’s chocolates, the first Chocolatier in Oman.

Ms. Amina Al Zadjali, Founder & Chairperson of MHA Oman stated, "We are dedicated to nurturing the growth and excellence of Oman's SME’s through such specialized programs. Our collaboration with the SME Development Authority underscores the collective commitment to providing meaningful support and education to the entrepreneurs who are at the heart of all sectors. We believe that initiatives like these will play a crucial role in elevating commerce and, contributing to the vibrant future of Oman's hospitality & business management landscape."

About Muscat Hospitality Academy:

MHA Oman is a leading educational institution dedicated to developing the full potential of youth and corporate training development in Oman. With a strong focus on quality education and innovation, MHA Oman's programs are designed to meet the unique educational needs of every participant. Their curriculum is rooted in real-world applications, preparing participants to be agile thinkers and problem-solvers.

For more information about MHA and its programs, visit mha-om.com