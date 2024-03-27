Media partners and influencers gathered on 18 March to experience unmatched hospitality and culinary excellence at the Forbes Five-Star Hotel

Kuwait: The much-anticipated Jawaher Tent makes its return at the Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait for the holy month of Ramadan. This year, the hotel hosted its media partners and influencers on 18 March 2024 to revel in the Ramadan spirit. Over 130 guests were treated to an extraordinary Ghabga experience that seamlessly blended traditional values with the hotel's commitment to excellence, recognized by consecutive Forbes five-star ratings.

The Jawaher Tent, popular over the years for its elegant setting and cozy atmosphere, stands as a testament to the hotel's luxury and service excellence. This year boasts the largest variety of food and dessert buffets yet, featuring an array of culinary delights that cater to every taste. From traditional dishes that pay homage to Kuwaiti culture to international cuisines prepared with flair by Executive Chef Thierry Papillier and his team of culinary artists, every bite promises to be an unforgettable experience.

The tent's décor, inspired by Arabian elegance and the joyful spirit of Ramadan, offers the perfect backdrop for gatherings and social celebrations. Beyond the lavish spread and inviting décor, the Media Partners and Influencers event ambience was further elevated with the addition of a signature scent that was crafted specifically for the Ghabga by master perfumer, Hassan Al Sarraf, who captivated guests by taking them through his process of crafting the special perfume for the occasion. Additionally, the tent also featured live henna and face art stations, allowing guests to truly get into the festive spirit. To complete the ambiance, live Ramadan music filled the air, creating an enchanting atmosphere that beautifully melded tradition with celebration.

"We are honoured to once again open the doors of our beloved Jawaher Tent for Ramadan," said Martin Kipping, General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya. "Our dedication to excellence, celebrated through consecutive Forbes five-star accolades, underpins every aspect of our hospitality. This tradition is a beautiful showcase of the rich heritage of Ramadan fused with the innovative spirit of our hotel. We look forward to celebrating this unifying time with our valued media partners and other key influencers, offering an unparalleled culinary journey and creating lasting memories together."

The Jawaher Tent at Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya not only symbolizes the hotel's pursuit of culinary and service excellence but also its commitment to fostering a sense of community and togetherness during the holy month. As the hotel celebrates this special time, the tent invites guests to create new memories, strengthen bonds, and enjoy the hospitality that Four Seasons is renowned for, making it the perfect setting for an unforgettable Ramadan experience.