Abu Dhabi: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), the Abu Dhabi based global investment company announced today that in partnership with CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management group, it has acquired 100% ownership in the carve-out of UCB Pharma’s mature business in China.

UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Belgium, occupies a market-leading position in the strong and expanding immunology, neurology and rare disease market in China, and is strategically poised for growth in its Central Nervous System (CNS) originator drug portfolio. The scope of this acquisition includes UCB’s neurology portfolio (Keppra®, Vimpat®, Neupro®) and allergy portfolio (Zyrtec®, Xyzal®) in Mainland China, as well as UCB’s Zhuhai manufacturing site. In 2023, the combined net sales for these medicines in China were 131 million euros. The transaction remains subject to certain closing conditions, including required anti-trust clearance(s) and other customary conditions, and is expected to close in Q4 2024.

This investment aligns with Mubadala’s vision to expand its footprint across Asia through selective investment across diverse sectors with strong growth potential. Healthcare, and specifically pharma carve-outs, are at the forefront of this investment strategy. Additionally, the strategic collaboration with CBC Group, following the Hasten Biopharma acquisition, underscores Mubadala's ongoing commitment to establishing dedicated platforms to target and serve unmet needs in China and the broader Asia healthcare markets.

“We are thrilled to partner with CBC Group to support the next phase of UCB’s platform as it scales to a leading entity in China and delivers transformative medicines to the markets. The company’s dedication to clinical excellence and innovation aligns with our commitment to enhancing access to care and growth in the healthcare system,” said Mohamed Albadr, Head of China at Mubadala.

“CNS is a large and growing therapeutic area in China that has an urgent clinical need. We look forward to building out a broader CNS-focused platform to benefit the China market,” said Mina Hamoodi, Head of Healthcare at Mubadala.

"In the short term, UCB is exploring the launch of novel medicines in immunology, neurology, and rare diseases in China," stated Jean-Christophe Tellier, CEO at UCB. "Our dedication to serving patients with unmet needs in China remains steadfast. Building on our 28-year presence in the country, we are committed to driving patient outcomes through continued collaboration with local partners and fostering innovation.” Concerning the agreement, Jean-Christophe also said: “We are convinced that Mubadala and CBC Group are the ideal partners to advance the medicine portfolio and continue to improve the lives of people living with neurology and allergy diseases in mainland China."

About Mubadala Investment Company

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala’s $302 billion (AED 1,111 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about Mubadala Investment Company, please visit: www.mubadala.com

About UCB Pharma

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With approximately 9,000 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of €5.3 billion in 2023. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news.

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firms, with an AUM of US$8.8 billion. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit and royalties, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique “investor-operator” approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiencies in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com/.

Connect with us on LinkedIn (CBC Group).