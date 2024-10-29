Abu Dhabi, UAE/Singapore: Mubadala Capital, the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, and Seviora Holdings, a Singapore-based asset management group, wholly owned by Temasek, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic partnership between both organisations.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Mubadala Capital and Seviora Holdings and creates a platform for both organisations to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.

Under the MOU, both organisations will leverage their respective strengths and resources to identify and pursue co-investment opportunities and other strategic opportunities globally that align with their respective long-term goals, including in Singapore and the UAE. A dedicated joint working committee comprised of representatives from both organizations will be established and tasked with implementing the objectives of the MOU and to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices.

Commenting on the signing of the MOU, Hani Barhoush, CEO and Managing Director of Mubadala Capital, said: “We are excited to partner with a like-minded institution such as Seviora Holdings and to explore new avenues for growth together. Our approach is built on long-term partnerships, and we believe this collaboration will unlock significant opportunities as we continue to pursue global investment initiatives.”

Jimmy Phoon, CEO of Seviora Holdings, said: “This partnership represents a strategically significant alignment between both firms, reflecting our shared ambition to pursue sustainable growth and create long-term value for our stakeholders. We are thrilled to partner with Mubadala Capital, as we expand and extend our footprint into the Middle East and other regions. Harnessing our combined expertise, deep market insights and global investment networks, this MOU will enable us to jointly identify and leverage the most compelling investment and growth opportunities globally.”

About Mubadala Capital

Mubadala Capital is the wholly owned alternative asset management subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, a c. $302 billion global sovereign investor headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mubadala Capital manages over $23billion of assets through its four investment businesses spanning various private market strategies, including private equity, special situations, solutions and venture capital.

Mubadala Capital has a team of over 200 spanning 5 offices, including in Abu Dhabi, New York, London, San Francisco and Rio De Janeiro.

Mubadala Capital aims to be the partner of choice for investors looking for attractive and differentiated risk adjusted returns across various private markets and alternative asset classes.

About Seviora Holdings

Seviora Group is a Singapore-headquartered independent asset management group with US$51.3 billion in assets under management as of 30th June 2024 and is wholly owned by Temasek. The Seviora Group provides global investors access to a wide range of investment strategies in both public and private markets. The Group has a strong talent pool of over 210 investment professionals, supported by more than 220 staff, with primary presences in Singapore, India and China.

The Seviora Group is aligned with the interests of its investors via its substantial investments in its underlying funds, by way of both investment capital and resources, giving them scale and a competitive edge.

The Seviora Group’s asset management companies include Azalea Investment Management, Fullerton Fund Management, InnoVen Capital, SeaTown Holdings International and Seviora Capital.

