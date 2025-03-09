Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties and Liberty has announced that a Liberty Home and Fabrics showroom will open its doors in Msheireb Downtown Doha in September 2025.

A leading voice in British luxury retail, Liberty enters its 150th Anniversary year proudly embedded within its global community of artistic partners and educational, cultural, and institutional collaborations. The showroom marks the introduction of an ongoing partnership with Msheireb Properties, which will bolster this global network with an established Liberty presence in Qatar - each organisation underscoring a shared appreciation for cultural heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation.

"We are honoured to share with Msheireb Properties in Doha our artistic vision for craft, fabric, interiors, beauty, and living. As Liberty celebrates 150 years of commitment to good design, we have partnered with Msheireb Properties to present a unique interiors destination in Doha. Our joint commitment to art and innovation aspires to both delight and express our gratitude to Qatari customers and visitors from around the world." Adil M-Khan, CEO - Liberty Group

Informed by its extensive archive and synonymous globally with design innovation, Liberty's renowned aesthetic is animated by an unapologetically eccentric celebration of art and craft. Dedicated to discovery, Liberty's pioneering approach to design and material development has received international acclaim, from its instantly recognisable floral patterns, to bold and abstract designs and contemporary collaborations.

The Doha showroom will invite guests to discover the richly layered world of Liberty Fabric, Home and Interiors across a series of styled room sets, home accessory arrangements, wide width wallpaper displays, and hanging fabric presentations. A consultation space will showcase moodboards, and video content to further inspire visitors. The showroom design thoughtfully integrates elements that complement the architectural language of Msheireb Downtown Doha, creating a harmonious space that honours both British and Qatari design sensibilities.

Homeware such as cushions, bedding, and throws will be offered alongside Liberty's renowned interior and fashion fabric collections. Highlights will include the recently debuted interior collection The House of Liberty, which explores Liberty's 150-year legacy of craftsmanship and artistry, from a contemporary perspective. The collection presents a treasure trove of archival references, new artworks, and re-worked designs that pay homage to Liberty's original furnishing fabrics. A harmonious blend of embellished embroideries, maximalist paisleys, bohemian florals, bold geometrics and formal stripes, is complemented by a rich, cohesive palette pulled from Liberty's signature colour stories.

Hand-painted in the Liberty design studio, and crafted using traditional and cutting-edge techniques in Italy and India, The House of Liberty collection presents silk-jacquards, twill stripes, woven wools, printed herringbones, and tactile velvets, alongside new fabric base, Tana Reborn Eve - comprised of a blend of 20% recycled fragments of Tana Lawn™ cotton and 34% recycled polyester.

Leading an exciting wave of regeneration in the area, Msheireb Properties blends traditional Qatari heritage and aesthetics with modern technology to shape an innovative urban living environment. Serving as a major transportation nexus, the development offers expansive residential units, commercial spaces, cultural facilities, five-star hotels, and extensive dining and retail facilities - including Harrods, Versace Home, and Molteni&C.

"We are pleased to welcome Liberty to Msheireb Downtown Doha as we continue to bring together respected brands that complement our vision of a sustainable urban community. Liberty's heritage of artistic innovation and commitment to craftsmanship aligns well with Msheireb's approach to cultural authenticity and thoughtful design. This partnership enriches our retail offering while celebrating shared values of honouring tradition alongside innovation," said Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, CEO - Msheireb Properties.

Ahead of the showroom launch in September 2025, the partnership between Liberty and Msheireb Properties will present a takeover of four spaces within the Mandarin Oriental, Doha in April. The luxury hotel will offer an immersive brand experience, with Liberty reinterpreting the Deluxe Room, Bahara and Junior Suites, and Two Bedroom Apartment. The takeover will showcase Liberty's confident approach to palettes and patterns from a regional perspective, exhibiting highlights from the interior product portfolio to underscore how fabric, texture, and colour can transform a space. The Mandarin Cake Shop will also host a celebration of Liberty design, with outdoor fabrics adorning the exterior spaces and bright, geometric patterns enlivening the interior.

NOTES: The Liberty Home and Fabrics showroom will open at Msheireb Galleria, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Qatar in September 2025.

ABOUT LIBERTY

Liberty is a movement dedicated to discovery, animated by arts, culture, design and the pursuit of beauty. Liberty is famed for its original curation, directional design and celebration of craftsmanship. In the spirit of our founder, Arthur Lasenby Liberty, Liberty remains unapologetically eccentric and committed to bringing good design to all.

ABOUT LIBERTY HOME & INTERIORS

Liberty has been at the cutting edge of design and the decorative arts since 1875. From its globally renowned London location, the house has remained true to its heritage and is famed for its bold and floral prints. The interior fabrics and wallpapers celebrate Liberty's historic love of craftsmanship, art, design, and storytelling. Archival Liberty prints have been reinterpreted and appear alongside contemporary new artworks created in the London design studio. An archive of more than 60,000 pattern books, paintings, and drawings collated since the 1880s serve as the inspiration for today's designs.

ABOUT MSHEIREB PROPERTIES

Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.

