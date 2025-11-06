Doha, Qatar : The fifth session of the Science Café 2025 series, a collaborative initiative between Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine, was organized on Tuesday, 4 November at Bin Jelmood House, where participants explored "The Journey of Translational Medicine: From Bedside to Bench and Beyond." The session brought together clinicians, researchers, students, and community members to examine how patient care, population data, and laboratory research converge to drive medical discoveries and enhance healthcare outcomes.

The event provided a comprehensive platform to understand the multi-faceted process through which observations made at a patient's bedside inspire rigorous laboratory research, which in turn leads to innovative treatments and therapies that ultimately benefit community health. Attendees gained valuable insights into how science transforms patient care and empowers healthier futures for all.

The expert panel featured Dr. Taskeen Khan, Director of Research and Content at the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), who moderated the session, alongside distinguished clinicians and researchers from Sidra Medicine: Prof. Ibrahim Janahi, Chief Medical Officer and Chair of Medical Education; Prof. Khalid Fakhro, Chief Research Officer and Director of the Precision Medicine Program; Dr. Tawfeg Ben-Omran, Division Chief of Genetic and Genomic Medicine; Dr. Aboubakr Imam, Division Chief of Paediatric Nephrology and Hypertension; and Dr. Ruba Benini, Paediatric Neurologist, Epileptologist, and Medical Director of the Neurodiagnostic Laboratory.

The fifth Science Café session structured its discussions around several critical themes in translational medicine. Experts outlined how clinicians and researchers examine diseases at the fundamental molecular and genetic level, demystifying the complex journey from initial patient observation to groundbreaking scientific discovery. Particular attention was given to how genetic information and insights from populations help in identifying distinct disease patterns and unlock new avenues for treatment.

Furthermore, the session explored how laboratory discoveries are subsequently translated into personalised treatment plans for patients, highlighting a continuous cycle of innovation that offers new hope for complex medical conditions. The programme was enriched by thought-provoking narratives on how patient experiences directly guide scientific inquiry, ensuring research addresses the most pressing health challenges facing communities today.

Abdulla Al Naama, General Manager of Msheireb Museums, emphasised the significance of this collaboration: "Translational medicine represents the very essence of how knowledge transforms into tangible impact on people's lives. This session embodies our commitment to creating spaces where complex scientific concepts become accessible conversations that inspire and educate our community. We are proud that Msheireb Museums continues to serve as a bridge between pioneering research and public understanding, fostering dialogue that has the power to shape healthier futures for Qatar. This commitment extends beyond our museums to Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, where the integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine with contemporary wellness practices exemplifies how ancient wisdom and modern science can work together to enhance wellbeing."

Dr. Sahar Da'as, a Research Manager at Sidra Medicine and lead of the Science Café initiative, exemplifies this translational journey in her own work. She leads a unique research programme that uses zebrafish models, which are transparent and allow scientists to see internal processes as they happen, to understand how genetic changes cause disease. By introducing a patient's specific genetic makeup into these fish, her team can watch how a disease develops from its earliest stages and test potential treatments. "What makes translational medicine so compelling is its circular nature, it begins and ends with the patient," said Dr. Da'as. "Every discovery in our laboratories has its roots in a real person's experience, and every breakthrough ultimately returns to benefit individuals, families and the Qatari population. Through this Science Café, we aim to illuminate this remarkable journey, demonstrating that biomedical research is a deeply human endeavour connected to the wellbeing of our communities."

Launched in 2024, Science Café is a continuing collaboration between Msheireb Museums and Sidra Medicine designed to encourage public engagement with scientific issues that affect society. The 2025 series spans diverse topics, from community health and comprehensive care to rare genetic conditions, with each session offering accessible discussions led by experts.

Held every two months, Science Café is free and open to the public, welcoming participation from individuals with lived experiences alongside students, researchers, and healthcare professionals. For more information about the series and future sessions, please visit www.sidra.org.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices

About Sidra Medicine

Innovating Care. Transforming Lives.

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.