DUBAI, UAE – MS Homes Developers announces its debut project in Dubai’s booming real estate market with the launch of ‘ILUKA Residences’, an eight-floor residential building providing elevated lifestyle and sophisticated living, located on Marina Boulevard, in the heart of Dubai Islands. ILUKA Residences offers 57 luxury apartments ranging from 1 to 4-bedroom units. Handover is set for the third quarter of 2026.

After successfully delivering over 20,000 residential units since its inception in 1983 in Pakistan, MS Homes Developers expanded into the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. Its recent entry into the UAE market and its first project in Dubai Islands demonstrates its long-term vision in country with a planned development pipeline of over 1 million square feet by 2027.

“Dubai’s global fame for luxury seaside living has made it a primary destination for residents looking for luxurious homes that offer high quality features and amenities, and an unparalleled lifestyle by Dubai’s crystal waters,” said Mohsin Sheikhani, founder and CEO of MS Homes Developers. “MS Homes Developers wants to create a truly unique living experience at ILUKA Residences, inspired by the shape of the waves and blending seamlessly with the beauty of the Dubai Islands.”

Residents of ILUKA Residences will enjoy 15 exquisite amenities including luxurious private pools in all of the apartments and a breathtaking infinity pool with the endless view of the horizon providing a sublime retreat for a truly elevated living experience. Amenities also include a fitness studio, sauna and steam room, yoga area, urban forest, a cinema, splash pads with stylish sun loungers, sky lounge, gaming facility, kids play area, an outdoor terrace and an open-air barbeque area for a delightful dining experience.

ILUKA Residences offer a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city while keeping everything residents need within reach. All apartments come with a fully equipped kitchen, exquisite finishing, spacious rooms and breathtaking views. The project seamlessly combines modern comfort with a touch of luxury, creating an ambiance that sets the tone for exceptional living.

Residents will benefit from the project’s strategic location, offering easy access to prominent destinations and to the city centre, ensuring residents are always just moments away from the vibrant pulse of Dubai. Dubai Islands community offers a rejuvenating vacation destination for luxury escape, a thriving sports culture and a focus on making wellness a way of living in Dubai. Whether it's the bustling Downtown district, prestigious business hubs, or serene waterfronts, ILUKA residents enjoy unparalleled accessibility to everything Dubai has to offer, embracing a lifestyle where convenience meets luxury.

With 4 decades of real estate, construction and development experience, Mr. Sheikhani and the management of MS Homes Developers have built a significant portfolio of properties with over US$ 1 billion in sales. A visionary entrepreneur and industry veteran, Mr. Sheikhani also serves as the Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers in Pakistan where he also collaborates with the Government of Pakistan to champion initiatives that support the construction industry and the property sector as a whole.

About MS Homes Developers

MS Homes Developers is a new real estate developer in the United Arab Emirates and bring almost 4 decades of international construction and development expertise in Pakistan, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Middle East. MS Homes Developers redefines the standards of luxury living in Dubai through their commitment to excellence and innovation. From the outset, the developer's vision has been to curate lifestyles.

Since 1983, its founders have been at the forefront of design and construction. Its success and legacy lie in their commitment to deliver unparalleled quality and innovation. As it steps into Dubai’s growing real estate market, its journey continues and is marked by a dedication to upholding values of excellence, trust, and unparalleled service. With a focus on setting industry benchmarks, fostering lasting relationships, and evolving to meet the needs of the property buyers, MS Homes is dedicated to shaping dreams, building legacies, and redefining the essence of luxury living.

MS Homes Developers is committed to deliver luxurious end products without compromising affordability. All upcoming projects will have contemporary comforts with local Dubai flair, offering a distinctive blend of luxury and charm added to each project.

For more information on MS Homes Developers, please visit: https://www.mshomesdevelopers.com

