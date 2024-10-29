MRB, a company specializing in the management and operation of integrated facilities for commercial malls and investment projects, has signed a contract to oversee integrated facilities management for Mass Ninety Business Complex in New Cairo’s Second District on behalf of Home Group.

Eng. Mohamed Rashid, CEO of MRB Holding Group, stated that the company aims to transform the conventional approach to project management, ensuring maximum benefits for various types of real estate projects, whether residential, commercial, administrative, or medical.

He said that MRB’s team engages from the project’s inception, conducting market studies to assess market needs, identify key competitors, analyze the requirements of targeted age groups and frequent visitors, and offer comprehensive operational solutions from the design phase. This approach is intended to maximize value for investors, with a focus on enhancing the project’s return on investment.

He explained that the Mass Ninety Business Complex is a mixed-use commercial, administrative, and medical project, consisting of a ground floor and six upper floors. The ground and first floors are designated for commercial units, the second and third for medical units, and the fourth and fifth for administrative spaces.

The developer has prioritized collaboration with a project management consultancy, ensuring that engaging specialists maximizes the project’s benefits by preserving its quality, reducing operational and maintenance costs, and providing other practical advantages, he noted.

Rashid further pointed out that integrated facilities and asset management for commercial projects not only enhances the developer's investment returns but also reduces costs by up to 25%, increasing value for investors. This organized occupancy approach relies on market research from inception through to construction, occupancy, and operation, ensuring the project's long-term sustainability.

MRB has played a pivotal role in analyzing the market, understanding client needs, and ensuring all operational requirements are met to support successful investment foundations in each project. This includes optimizing energy use, enhancing operational efficiency, extending the building’s operational lifespan, and preserving the maintenance fund to minimize costs, thus achieving the highest possible investment returns.