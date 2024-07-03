Dubai, UAE: Mr Toad’s is scoring big this summer, with business up almost 50 per cent compared to this time last year as sports fans descend on Dubai’s much-loved F&B destination for EURO 2024.

Footfall at Mr Toad’s six Dubai venues rose by almost half during the first two weeks of EURO 2024 compared to the same fortnight in 2023, with 14,000 covers served. Business is also up 25 per cent compared to the first two weeks of the 2022 World Cup.

Mr Toad’s, part of the Emirates Leisure Retail portfolio, is now gearing up for one of its busiest weekends to date as the quarter finals kick off on Friday, 6 July.

Rian Potgieter, Operations Manager for Mr Toad’s, said: “Mr Toad’s goes from strength to strength, and this looks set to be one of our busiest years on record. As the great summer of sport continues, we are delighted to welcome record numbers of regular guests and new customers to Mr Toad’s which, for some, is considered their second home.”

Guests at Mr Toad’s enjoy a specially curated Summer Championships Menu, with free drinks on some items, available until 30 September.

Rian Potgieter continued: “We are all about creating memorable experiences and offering the best deals in town – whether it’s during a major sporting event or for seasonal times of year. Our Kick-Off Chicken Burger and Extra Time Beef Burger, both designed for EURO 2024, are currently among the most popular items on our menu. Our F&B offerings, much-loved family-friendly atmosphere and unrivalled big-screen viewing bring guests back time and time again.”

Available at all Mr Toad’s outlets, the Summer Championships Menu has drinks from AED23 and food from AED30. The deals, which include vegan and vegetarian options, are in addition to Mr Toad’s ever-popular all-day happy hour, which runs from 12 noon to 1 am daily.

Mr Toad’s is screening all major sporting events – including EURO 2024, Wimbledon and the Olympics – live on 48 high-definition screens throughout its Dubai outlets, which can be found at Premier Inn Al Jaddaf, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investments Park, Barsha Heights, Ibn Battuta Mall and Al Garhoud.

