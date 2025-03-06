Wael Ezz: The project's strategic location in Kayan City is a significant addition, as it is one of the most promising areas ensuring seamless access to key destinations in East Cairo.

Cairo – Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment has signed a partnership agreement with STM Investment to develop a new project in Kayan City, East Cairo. Spanning 500 feddans, the project will feature over 1,200 ready-to-move-in villas with diverse unit sizes. This collaboration marks a strategic step within Mountain View’s expansion plans in East Cairo and its vision to develop fully integrated residential communities that adhere to the highest global quality standards.

The signing ceremony took place at Mountain View’s headquarters and was attended by Eng. Wael Lotfy, Co-CEO of Mountain View, and Eng. Abdel Rahman El Gohary, Managing Director of STM Investment.

“Our partnership with STM Investment represents a significant strategic step, playing a key role in executing the project within a short timeframe while maintaining the highest quality standards. We take pride in collaborating with STM Investment, whose vision aligns with ours in implementing these standards and adhering to delivery timelines. Additionally, the project's strategic location in Kayan City is a valuable asset, as it stands out as one of the most promising areas that ensure seamless access to vital destinations in East Cairo. We are confident that this partnership will contribute to the development of integrated residential communities in this prime location, which serves as a focal point for the future growth of the area.” Remarked Eng. Wael Ezz, Co-CEO of Mountain View.

For his part, Mr. Abdel Rahman El Gohary, Managing Director of STM Investment, said “We are delighted to collaborate with Mountain View, one of the most prominent and reputable real estate development companies in the Egyptian market, in the development of its new project in East Cairo. This project is a valuable addition to STM Investment’s track record of delivering real estate developments that meet the highest global standards of quality and excellence. We are confident that this partnership will add mutual value to the remarkable achievements and extensive expertise of both companies, and we look forward to this marking the beginning of a successful collaboration on multiple projects in the future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Eng. Wael Lotfy, Co-CEO of Mountain View, added, “Through our collaboration with STM Investment, we aim to develop a distinguished residential project that embraces the latest design and urban planning standards to meet future market needs and reflect modern trends in the real estate sector. Our new project enjoys a strategic location in Kayan City, East Cairo, serving as a pivotal point for sustainable urban growth. This aligns with our vision of selecting land plots with promising future potential. We are confident that this project will serve as a model for innovation in real estate development and will further strengthen our position in the market as one of the leading companies offering high-quality developments.”

STM Investment boasts a team of experts managing a diverse range of projects, including construction, high-quality architectural finishing, steel structures, prefabricated industrial projects, cinemas, as well as infrastructure, water reclamation, and landmark developments. The company is committed to setting industry benchmarks for excellence, ensuring high-quality performance while strictly adhering to project deadlines. STM Investment fosters teamwork and collaboration with various stakeholders to efficiently achieve its objectives. The company has obtained the ISO 9001 certification, an international accreditation affirming its commitment to implementing the highest global quality standards across all its operations.

About Mountain View:

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over almost 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean. Within the company's plan to expand into other markets, Mountain View announced the launch of "Mountain View KSA” in 2024 in partnership with Maya Real Estate Development and Investment Company and Al Saedan Real Estate Company. Led by a team of experts and distinguished professionals, the company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse"—the first place dedicated to community happiness—which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.