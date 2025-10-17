Finder Group AI officially recognized for its participation at forthcoming WAM 2026 Saudi exhibition.

Dubai, UAE, At GITEX 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between AI empowered venture builder, Finder Group Ai and WAM Saudi (World Advanced Manufacturing Saudi), formalizing Finder Ai Group’s participation at the upcoming WAM Saudi 2026 exhibition, held under the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources. The event is a major industrial and technology event scheduled for 15-17 February 2026 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre, Saudi Arabia. Organized by KAOUN International (part of the Dubai World Trade Centre) in association with GITEX Global, the event aligns closely with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 industrial strategy

The MOU marks the beginning of Finder Group Ai’s expansion efforts into Saudi’s innovation and technology system and will follow the company’s debut at GITEX 2025 this week, where it officially launched its market proposition, to actively support visionary start-ups that are pushing the boundaries in AI, data science and cutting-edge digital transformation solutions that transform industries.

At the MOU signing, Finder Group Ai was represented by Founder and CEO, Farid Yousefi, who commented: “Our participation at WAM Saudi 2026 marks a significant step in expanding our presence across the region. We’re proud to collaborate with WAM Saudi under the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to showcase how AI venture building can accelerate innovation and sustainable growth in Saudi Arabia.”

WAM Saudi was represented by Alex Nicholl, Vice President, who commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Finder Group Ai to WAM Saudi 2026. Their participation reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in advancing industrial innovations and digital transformation within the Kingdom. Through this collaboration we aim to spotlight the technologies and ventures that are shaping a smarter more sustainable future for Saudi Arabia’s manufacturing and logistics sectors.”

Finder Group AI is ideally positioned to explore the myriad opportunities being created by Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence (NSDAI) which is a core pillar of its Vision 2030 plan, launched in 2020 by the Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). Its key targets include the establishment of at least 300 startups in data and AI by 2030, an ambition that Finder Group Ai is keen to enable and support. The company is built on a proprietary AI infrastructure, bridging capital, innovation, and execution, redefining how investments accelerate AI-driven start-ups.

GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is one of the largest tech expos in the world. Held annually in Dubai at the Dubai World Trade Centre, the event serves as a hub for innovation, collaboration, and investment, where global tech giants, startups, and governments come together to shape the future of technology.

About Finder Group Ai

Finder Group Ai is a new AI venture builder bridging Investment and innovation that connects capital, innovation and market execution. The company focuses on AI-driven ventures that improve how enterprises and people work, live and create value. By backing resilient business models and sustainable technologies we give investors, partners and governments a practical path to long-term growth. Our portfolio spans multiple industries, designed to create measurable impact and scalable opportunities, our principles based on Innovation first, long term partnerships with investors, enterprises and public institutions, sustainable development practices, strategic global alliances and proven operational expertise.

About Farid Yousefi

Farid Yousefi is a serial entrepreneur and innovator leading the development of Finder Group AI, an AI-powered venture builder ecosystem based in Dubai. With a strong background in strategy, business development, and technology adoption, his focus is on helping ideas transform into scalable businesses through AI-driven solutions.

His work spans across building and mentoring startups, forging partnerships, and guiding ventures from ideation to growth. He is passionate about creating impact through technology, developing sustainable ecosystems, and supporting founders on their journey through in-depth technical and industry knowledge and expertise and access to a global network of venture capitalists and angel investors to attract investment, and through partnerships at the highest level within government to aid integration and scale rapidly within local territories.