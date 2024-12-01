Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Motorcity announced the launch of its new mobile application, designed to provide customers with a seamless and convenient way to manage their automotive needs. The app offers a wide range of features aimed at enhancing the overall customer experience by streamlining essential services and making key tools easily accessible.

App users can manage their car profiles by adding or updating vehicle ownership details, book service appointments in real-time from anywhere, and instantly track the ongoing service status. The app also includes features like service reminders and timely notifications, ensuring customers never miss important updates or promotions. In addition to service management, the app includes a sales module that showcases the latest cars available under Motorcity. Customers can explore the newest models and book test drives on the go.

Ebrahim K. Kanoo Deputy CEO, Craig Hardie said: "Our goal with this app is to make things simpler and more convenient for our customers in Bahrain. The platform we created helps them easily manage their automotive needs, in line with our commitment to continuously improving customer experience and using innovative solutions to meet the demands of this tech-savvy market."

The motorcity app is accessible on both mobile devices and smart watches. For more information on the app, visit motorcity.com.bh/mobileapp, or call 17500900.