First delivery solutions provider to prioritise employee wellbeing, offering Motoboy riders a fixed income, visa and medical insurance, with the option of permanent and part-time employment

UAE: Motoboy Delivery Services (Motoboy), the UAE’s first and only RTA-approved sustainable electric bike logistics solutions provider, has launched its innovative services across Dubai. A homegrown on-demand express delivery solutions provider; Motoboy offers agile, economical and eco-friendly deliveries with a no-minimum distance required, for organisations, individuals and restaurants. Launched with an innovative business model that is employee-centric, the industry disruptor is the first of its kind in the UAE to employ its staff of delivery riders, providing them with a fixed income, visa and medical insurance, with the option of permanent and part-time employment.

Currently with a fleet of over 35 electric and traditional vehicles, Motoboy aims to achieve zero carbon emissions in the long run, aligning its business model with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy. Each Motoboy electric bike has a driving range of 150 kilometer; and with affordable price points ensures companies, residents and visitors in Dubai have easy access to fast and cost-effective same-day deliveries on their purchases.

With a deep-rooted vision to support delivery riders, Motoboy prioritises employee welfare and wellbeing. The express delivery services provider is offering riders the opportunity to take on full-time and part-time employment as a Motoboy courier.

Farid Dallal, Founder and CEO of Motoboy says, “Delivery riders work long hours for minimum wage and the majority of their income is commission-based. They bear a large amount of costs and then have to use the remainder of their earnings to support their families in their native countries. With only a small portion being saved, riders are unable to improve their living standards despite all the hard work they do. At Motoboy, we wanted to ensure our couriers are given equal opportunity to earn a steady income and have focused our business model towards an employee-centric approach.”

Candidates interested in becoming a part-time Motoboy rider must provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their current employer when applying for their prospective roles. Motoboy offers each employee a fixed income along with medical insurance and looks to welcome more riders to the Motoboy team. Furthermore, Motoboy supports the UAE Gender Balanced Council’s vision to achieve a gender-balanced economy and seeks to support women in the workplace by offering permanent positions to female riders.

“At Motoboy, we aim to offer environmentally-friendly and affordable delivery services that support in enhancing the UAE economy and the country’s position towards building a sustainable infrastructure. We are redefining the ‘Last Mile’ deliveries segment by offering sustainable courier and food delivery services and aim to support reducing our customers' carbon footprint as a result. Motoboy is the first electric delivery services company in the country and we are excited to bring our innovative business model to the UAE.”

Dallal founded Motoboy in December 2021 with a vision to reinvent the logistics and courier services in the country, sustainably connecting e-commerce platforms, offices, restaurants and individuals within a network of eco-friendly delivery services that is agile, economical and reliable. Focusing on the safety of its riders and the UAE community, Motoboy adheres to strict rider-safety regulations; aligning with the RTA Dubai Delivery Services Management Manual. Motoboy is the ideal partner for on-demand sustainable and environmentally friendly express deliveries with quality and confidence.

For further information on Motoboy's delivery services, please visit: https://motoboy.ae/

