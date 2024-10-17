Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presents a Green Certificate to RheinBrucke, a leading IT Digital and ERP solutions company for their commitment to sustainability through the adoption of Moro Hub's Green Cloud. The Green Certificate was presented to HE Mohamed Hassan Abdallah Al Noman, Chairman of Middle East, at RheinBrucke by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, during GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center

RheinBrucke, was recognized for its dedication to environmentally responsible practices by choosing Moro Hub's Green Cloud to host their critical IT workloads. This significant move underscores RheinBrucke’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and aligning with the global effort towards sustainable business operations.

"We are delighted to present RheinBrucke with our Green Certificate, acknowledging their proactive choice to host their Epicor Kinetic ERP for the GCC -Africa customers on our environmentally conscious Green Cloud platform. At Moro Hub, we believe that technology and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we applaud RheinBrucke for their commitment to a greener future," said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

By selecting Moro Hub's Green Cloud, RheinBrucke is making a positive impact on the environment and benefiting from a secure, scalable, and efficient cloud infrastructure. By leveraging energy-efficient technologies, Moro Hub ensures that organizations like RheinBrucke can meet their operational needs while contributing to environmental conservation.

“Embracing Moro Hub's Green Cloud for hoisting Epicor Kinetic ERP is not just a strategic choice for RheinBrucke; it's a commitment to environmental stewardship and a testament to our dedication to shaping a sustainable future in every facet of our operations. We are truly grateful to Moro Hub for this prestigious certification,” said Sreekanth Ramakrishnan Regional Business Head of RheinBrucke.

Moro Hub's Green Cloud is powered by renewable energy sources, making it an ideal choice for organizations aiming to reduce their environmental impact. The certification presented to RheinBrucke highlights Moro Hub's dedication to providing innovative, sustainable solutions to its clients.