Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), announced that the company joined the ProPartner program of Veeam, the leader in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. As Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partner, Moro Hub clients will have access to reliable, enterprise-grade Backup as a Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

The partnership was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Vasily Vaganov, Regional Vice President of North-Eastern EMEA at Veeam. In accordance with the agreement, Moro Hub will be able to offer its customers Veeam-powered solutions and services to deliver cloud data management, hosted at Moro Hub’s carbon neutral data centres, one of which was recently certified as the world’s largest solar-powered green data centre by Guinness World Records, as part of Moro Hub’s commitment to accelerate the sustainability journey in the UAE.

“Moro Hub has always been at the forefront of providing clients with digital solutions that help make their operations seamless. Our association with Veeam aims to enable private and public enterprises with data resiliency. Veeam’s pay-as-you-grow model is not only going to be an instrumental force in helping organisations scale their business flexibly, but also offer customers unparalleled data visibility,” said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Being a part of the Veeam ProPartner program will enable Moro Hub to provide its clients with powerful and cost-efficient modern data protection that minimizes downtimes, and data loss through the Veeam Data Platform that covers cloud, virtual and physical workloads with remote backup services managed at scale, uncompromising data security and a cost-effective Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

“We are pleased to partner with Moro Hub, a leader in digital transformation. Over the years, Moro Hub has demonstrated proficient knowledge in the industry, and we are confident that this partnership will enable our joint customers to achieve Cloud Data Management, resulting in additional growth of their overall profitability and value,” said Vasily Vaganov, Regional Vice President of North-Eastern EMEA at Veeam.

Veeam provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and K8saaS environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio/USA, with offices in more than 30 countries. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future. For more info, please visit www.morohub.com.