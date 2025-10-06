Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Univers, a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for energy. The partnership was signed between Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA and Maher Chebbo, Managing Director, Europe at Univers on the sidelines of WETEX that runs from from 30th Sep to 2nd October at Dubai World Trade Centre.

“This collaboration with Univers marks an important milestone in our mission to drive digital innovation in the service of sustainability. AI and IoT are reshaping how we generate, manage, and optimise energy, and by combining our expertise with Univers’ global leadership, we will contribute significantly to the UAE’s clean energy agenda while creating solutions that can be replicated across the wider Middle East,” said Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of Digital DEWA.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub and Univers will work closely to explore and deploy advanced AI-driven technologies that strengthen renewable energy, storage, electrification, and commercial and industrial (C&I) energy management. The agreement sets the stage for innovative applications such as AI analytics for solar and wind energy to enable predictive maintenance, operational optimisation, and cost reduction, as well as AI-enabled monitoring and control for renewables and storage to improve reliability and efficiency. The partnership will also extend to C&I energy management, focusing on areas such as HVAC optimisation, carbon footprint reduction, AI-driven microgrids, and flexibility management.

“The UAE and the Middle East are at the forefront of renewable energy innovation. Our partnership with Moro Hub reflects our shared belief that AI is a powerful enabler of energy transition. By leveraging Univers’ global experience in managing 845 GW of renewable energy and Moro Hub’s digital innovation capabilities, we will accelerate the region’s journey toward a more sustainable, intelligent energy future,” said Maher Chebbo, Managing Director, Europe at Univers.

The MOU highlights the shared vision of Moro Hub and Univers to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s ambition of becoming a global clean energy leader and to support the nation’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. By combining Moro Hub’s strength in digital transformation with Univers’ expertise as the global leader in AI for Energy, the partnership promises to create powerful synergies that will accelerate the energy transition while unlocking smarter, more cost-effective pathways to decarbonisation in the region.