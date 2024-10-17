Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Partnership Agreement with Kaspersky, a global leader in cybersecurity. The agreement was signed by Mohammad Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Toufic Derbass, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky during GITEX 2024, which runs from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. This collaboration aims to deliver top-tier cybersecurity solutions by integrating Kaspersky's advanced protection technologies into Moro Hub's offerings.

" Moro Hub is committed to providing the most cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and by teaming up with Kaspersky, we are in a position to avail their world-leading technologies to deliver unparalleled resilience against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring the utmost security and integrity of our clients’ critical data and systems," said Mohammad Bin Sulaiman.

By integrating Kaspersky’s cybersecurity products into Moro Hub’s existing portfolio, the company aims to offer enhanced protection against emerging threats. The integration will include solutions for endpoint security, network security, incident response, advanced threat detection and threat intelligence, ensuring that businesses and organizations can safeguard their digital assets with the highest level of security.

“Kaspersky is excited to join forces with Moro Hub to advance cybersecurity excellence. This partnership will empower us to deploy our state-of-the-art protection technologies through Moro Hub’s robust platform, ensuring that businesses receive the highest level of security against evolving cyber threats and safeguard their digital infrastructure,” said Toufic Derbass

Through this partnership, Moro Hub and Kaspersky will work together to develop and implement tailored cybersecurity solutions that address the changing threat ecosystem. This agreement represents a step forward in Moro Hub's mission to offer comprehensive, state-of-the-art cybersecurity services that meet the needs of businesses in an increasingly digital world.