Saudi Arabia – On Friday, August 16, in the setting of the traditional and unmistakable “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” event in California, Maserati is preparing to unveil its newest creation to the world.

Resulting from the Trident's experience on track and dedicated to those who do not wish to sacrifice extraordinary performance on the road, this new car guarantees innovative technological solutions and impressive aerodynamic performance, typical of the fastest and most exciting racing cars.

The Maserati super sports car will be presented as part of one of the most anticipated and prestigious motorsports gatherings of the year, an event that brings together enthusiasts from all around the world, breathtaking models, as well as previews and exclusive auctions: Monterey Car Week, due to take place in California from August 14 to 19.

This powerful car – designed, developed, and produced entirely in Italy by Maserati – inherits the racing spirit of the Maserati GT2, the spearhead of the Modena brand's racing production; at the same time, it is a further evolution of the MC20, the Trident’s halo car, first equipped with the unmistakable V6 Nettuno engine.

The MC20 project represents state of the art of Maserati performance. From the outset of its technical development, a racing evolution was envisaged that would come to life in two directions, with the track version and its road counterpart, developed in close synergy by the same team that shares technological know-how and certain specific components.

The highly anticipated new leading light in the Maserati range will be the focus of this electrifying American show, which offers glamour, style, refined elegance, and stunning array of classic and modern cars that win over crowds and enchant the most discerning of collectors.

Enthusiasts will find themselves before a one-of-a-kind car with an unmistakable aesthetic, defined by a wide range of customisation options, with details typical of a racing car without sacrificing the comfort and hallmarks of road models.

A car destined to be on the wish list of customers attracted by the most extreme super sports cars, is ready to welcome drivers and make them feel like a true racer, even off the track.

The world premiere of this new Maserati, due to take place on Friday, August 16 at 9:12 am PST, will be introduced by Giovanni Perosino, the brand’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, along with Klaus Busse, Maserati Head of Design. The exclusive setting of The Quail will also play host to the MC20 Icona and MCXtrema.

MC20 Icona, a special series produced as a limited edition and inspired by the 2004 MC12 Stradale, was presented in June 2024 and will be seen for the first time in person by the North American public. MCXtrema, unveiled at The Quail in 2023, is the most formidable Maserati racing car, type-approved for track use only: dedicated to the excellence of gentleman drivers and fans of racing cars, only 62 units have been produced, the first of which will be delivered at the Laguna Seca circuit during Monterey Car Week 2024.

-Ends-

About Maserati S.p.A.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognizable for their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology, and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a benchmark for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance, and safety, currently available in more than 70 markets internationally. Maserati line-up includes the Grecale, the “everyday exceptional” SUV, the GranTurismo, the iconic Italian grand tourer, and the GranCabrio, the new convertible of the Trident; all models characterized by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. A range equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains – available for Grecale – and V6 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident brand. The top of the range is made up of the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking 100% Maserati Nettuno V6 engine, which incorporates F1-derived technologies into the power unit of a standard production car for the first time. The GranTurismo is available with both the high-performance V6 petrol engine, derived from the Nettuno, and a 100% electric version: the GranTurismo Folgore, the first car in the Modena-based brand’s history to adopt this solution. Today the full-electric range includes also the Grecale Folgore, Maserati’s first full-electric SUV, and the latest addition, GranCabrio Folgore. By 2025, all Maserati models will also be available in a full-electric version, and the entire Maserati range will run on electricity alone by 2028.

For further information:

MASERATI

Davide Kluzer – Product Communication Responsible, Maserati – davide.kluzer@maserati.com

Matt Rindone – Head of PR & Communications, Maserati North America – matthew.rindone@maserati.com