Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: GMG’s Everyday Goods – Retail division is now expanding into the country’s capital city with the opening of the first Monoprix in Abu Dhabi.

After a series of successful launches in Dubai, including branches at Nakheel Mall, Jumeirah Town Centre and Dubai Hills, the Abu Dhabi branch is centrally located in the Avenue at Etihad Towers. The stunning 11,300+ square foot space houses everything from high-quality foods to the latest home décor all under one roof, a first for the capital.



Customers can also look forward to being the first to enjoy Monoprix bespoke in-store concepts such as the first interactive juice and salad bar, shop in shop wellness and Supercare pharmacy, and a dedicated seating area where quality, convenience and sustainability, hallmarks of the brand, will be on full display.



Promising the ‘local fresh market’ experience, Monoprix at Etihad Towers features a butchery offering a complete range of meats and choice cuts, a fishery selection that includes the freshest local and regional catch, and cheese selections, each with the signature of reputed French gourmet professionals. Customers can also enjoy baked goods and pastries reminiscent of the best Parisian patisseries.



Monoprix in Avenue at Etihad Towers will also encourage local produce as an integral part of its allure and support the company’s overall ‘farm to fork’ approach, whilst also housing an extensive range of high-quality private label food and nonfood products. An exclusive beauty and personal care section is also certain to resonate with Abu Dhabi’s discerning audience.



For the first time in the capital, the best of food and décor will be in store as the Monoprix at Etihad Towers will showcase the Maison concept where the ‘art of living’ is celebrated through a selection of the finest houseware with a decided French edge. From cutlery and glassware to storage and linen and décor pieces, the theme is simple lines and earthy colours.



For added convenience, Monoprix at Etihad Towers will also offer home delivery and online shopping through partners.

“At Monoprix, good taste combines with quality and great value to give discerning consumers a refined and comprehensive retail experience,” said Marc Laurent, President, Retail – Everyday Goods, GMG.



“From exclusive spaces like a bespoke juice bar and salad bar that you’ll only find at Monoprix at Etihad Towers to French-inspired home décor and the finest fresh food, shopping at Monoprix is designed to surprise and delight.”



“Our first opening in Abu Dhabi reinforces our firm commitment to building the Monoprix brand in the UAE by opening in strategic locations and embedding ourselves into the hearts and lives of the discerning audience who call this region home,” he added.



Customers will be eligible to receive an AED 25 shopping voucher on a spend of AED 100 in-store.



“With the National Day weekend and festive season around the corner, customers can also take advantage of our one-stop shop for all their holiday shopping, be it for adding flair to their festive table or finding the best gifting options for every member of the family.”



Monoprix Etihad Towers is now open and operates from 7:30am till 11:00pm daily in Avenue by Etihad Towers.



About Monoprix

Monoprix stands for high quality food products and an extensive range of private label food, home and beauty products cultivating the art of living.



Monoprix was first launched in the UAE in July 2022 with the opening of the first store in Dubai at Gardenia Residence. Recent openings include Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah. With more than 300 stores in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, MONOPRIX reinvents the French « art de vivre » lifestyle, making tasty food accessible to everyone and bringing the latest home trends to all.



