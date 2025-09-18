MoneyHash the Middle East and Africa’s first and leading payment orchestration platform, and Moyasar, a Saudi fintech company licensed by the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia (SAMA), today announced a strategic partnership aimed at strengthening collaboration in Saudi Arabia’s fast-growing digital economy.

Driving Innovation Through Strategic Alliances

This partnership reflects the commitment of both companies to work together in advancing financial technology and supporting the Kingdom’s vision for payment innovation and digital transformation.

“Saudi Arabia has one of the most dynamic digital economies in the region, and this agreement reflects our commitment to building strong partnerships that can accelerate its growth,” said Nader Abdelrazik, CEO of MoneyHash. “Working with Moyasar enables us to align our efforts with local expertise and contribute meaningfully to the Kingdom’s fintech vision.”

By combining MoneyHash’s expertise in payment orchestration with Moyasar’s local presence and regulatory credentials, the two companies will work together on initiatives that foster innovation, support businesses, and contribute to the development of the wider fintech ecosystem.

“At Moyasar, collaboration is at the heart of our mission,” Abdulaziz Alshetwi, CEO of Moyasar. “This MoU with MoneyHash marks the beginning of a long-term partnership that will unlock new possibilities for businesses and support the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global hub for financial innovation.”

About MoneyHash

MoneyHash is the first and leading payment orchestration and revenue operations platform built specifically for the Middle East and Africa. The platform empowers businesses with flexibility, scalability, and innovative technology to navigate a fast-evolving financial landscape.

About Moyasar

Moyasar Financial Company is a Saudi fintech licensed by the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia (SAMA), headquartered in Riyadh. Founded by Saudi engineers, Moyasar was built to provide secure, simple, and scalable digital solutions for businesses in the Kingdom.