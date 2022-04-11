Doha, Qatar: Mondrian Doha, Doha’s leading luxury hotel that celebrates fashion, art, culture, and music, collaborated with Fire Station on their ‘Artists in Residence’ programme for a cultural initiative dedicated to supporting Qatar’s eclectic art scene. The collaboration was officially inaugurated through an art exhibition titled “Metaphoric growth” and aims to promote the artistic works of Qatar talents.

The launch of the first of a series of exhibition was held at Mondrian Doha’s Frozen Forest Lobby Lounge on Wednesday, 6th April in attendance by representatives from Fire Station and Mondrian Doha as well as members of local media and influencers.

The initiative comes as part of Mondrian’s continuous efforts to empower local artists, and to support the emerging talents participating in Fire Station’s ‘Artists in Residence’ programme in offering them an exhibition space to showcase their creative works to the community.

Commenting on the launch, Mikel Ibrahim, General Manager of Mondrian Doha, said: “Art and design have always been an integral part of Mondrian’s DNA. Inspired by Marcel Wanders ingenious, sophisticated, and original architecture and design, we naturally draw inspiration from contemporary art, heritage, fashion, and pop culture. We are proud to collaborate with Fire Station, who are in harmony with our bold and creative identity and share our commitment to empowering local talents to further create, flourish and grow.”

Mr. Khalifa Al Obaidly, Director of Fire Station Artists in Residence, commented: “We are excited to collaborate with Mondrian Doha to inspire local artists and nurture new talent as part of the Fire Station’s annual ‘Artists in Residence’ programme. This collaboration aligns with the Fire Station’s aim to provide a platform that will act as a springboard for established and aspiring artists to explore and showcase their creative talent to Qatar and the world.”

The exhibition “Metaphoric Growth” comprises artworks by Fatima Javed, the first Fire Station artist to display her artwork at Mondrian Doha. Her stoneware paper clay sculptures reflect the transformational process that every individual goes through, and encapsulates the emotional transitions.

Fatima Javed commented saying: “I am delighted to have my sculptures exhibited at Mondrian Doha in collaboration with Fire Station. Such cultural collaboration provides a significant platform for artists to showcase their artworks to the wider community and art enthusiasts.”

Fatima continued: “Metaphoric Growth" showcases stoneware paper clay sculptures that metaphorically reflect the transitional period of my emotions from hardship to stability expressing growth and perseverance. I am grateful for such opportunity that will enable me to grow and flourish pushing the boundaries for creativity and experimenting”.

The artworks will be displayed at Ella Mia from 6th April to 21st April 2022 from sunset till 11:00pm providing an opportunity for the community and art fans to witness vibrant art talents.

