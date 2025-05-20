HE Al Suwaidi: “The Make it in the Emirates Accelerator is an innovative initiative to empower and equip a distinguished group of entrepreneurs in the industrial sector.”

Al Naqbi: “Through this program, we offer entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to transform ideas into globally impactful projects.”

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s key financial engine for economic diversification and industrial transformation, has announced the launch of the Make it in the Emirates Accelerator, a pioneering initiative designed to fast-track high-impact industrial startups and scale-ups, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

The accelerator, the UAE’s first platform of its kind, was unveiled during Make it in the Emirates 2025 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of EDB. It is dedicated to industrial entrepreneurship, offering founders strategic tools, technical expertise, market access, and mentorship to help scale operations and drive a more resilient and competitive national economy.

The initiative is part of EDB’s broader mission to catalyze economic transformation under the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology. It supports companies across priority sectors such as food security, healthcare, renewables, advanced technology, and manufacturing. By offering patient capital, tailored financial solutions, and access to a thriving ecosystem, EDB accelerates the growth of businesses delivering world-class products proudly made in the UAE.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of MoIAT, said: “We continue to launch initiatives that enhance the competitiveness of the industrial sector by providing key enablers and incentives. The Make it in the Emirates Accelerator reflects our shared ambition with EDB to realize the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology goals. The initiative seeks to empower a distinguished group of entrepreneurs by fostering an ecosystem of support, financing, and innovation. This will unlock new opportunities for UAE-made products to compete globally and inspire the next generation of industrial leaders.”

His Excellency Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, said: “Turning Make it in the Emirates into a global brand starts with empowering the right entrepreneurs — the ones with ambition, resilience, and world-class ideas. That’s exactly who this accelerator is for. Through this program, we are offering entrepreneurs a valuable opportunity to transform ideas into globally impactful projects, giving them the tools to scale, the networks to grow, and the confidence to lead.

“Since launching our strategy in 2021, EDB has provided more than AED 18.7 billion in financing and created over 32,000 jobs, and we’re just getting started. The Make it in the Emirates Accelerator is our next step in building a future-ready industrial economy, where innovation becomes a national export in its own right.”

At Make it in the Emirates 2025, EDB is showcasing the first cohort of startups supported through the accelerator, including Pure Soil, a local pioneer in organic food production; Yala Kombucha, a health-oriented beverage brand brewing award-winning probiotic drinks in the UAE; Sulmi, the first homegrown electric motorbike company revolutionising sustainable mobility in the region; and Dein, a luxury leather goods startup that combines Emirati craftsmanship with modern design.

In future phases, the accelerator will welcome more entrepreneurs and companies, supporting the goals of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology while advancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for industrial excellence and innovation.

The Make it in the Emirates Accelerator reinforces EDB’s approach to building industrial ecosystems, working hand in hand with national platforms like MoIAT’s Make it in the Emirates campaign and EDB’s own Manufacturing Accelerator and AgriX scheme — all of which aim to nurture scalable businesses, support supply chain localisation, and advance UAE industrial self-sufficiency. As the program expands, more entrepreneurs will be onboarded into the accelerator, contributing to the UAE’s goals under Operation 300bn and bolstering the country’s position as a global hub for industrial excellence.

About Emirates Development Bank:

Emirates Development Bank (EDB), the UAE’s development bank, is a key financial engine for the UAE's economic development and industrial advancement. EDB provides financial and non-financial support to businesses of all sizes—from start-ups and SMEs to corporates—driving economic competitiveness across five strategic priority sectors: advanced technology, food security, healthcare, renewables, and manufacturing. As the first local bank in the UAE to be Great Place to Work-certified, EDB nurtures a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives both business growth and social impact.

EDB was established under Federal Law by Decree No. 07 of 2011 issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and became operational in June 2015.