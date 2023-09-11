Dubai, UAE: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has partnered with du – part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) – to launch Happiness SIM that offers exclusive benefits to blue-collar workers in nominal prices.

Aiming to enhance connectivity and value to blue-collar workers, the Happiness SIM can be availed by visiting business service centres and guidance centres or using MoHRE’s online services to issue or renew work contracts.

The partnership between MoHRE and du underscores a reinforced dedication to the blue-collar workforce in the UAE. The Happiness SIM is equipped with exclusive benefits tailored specifically for the blue-collar workforce, including 6 months free data and low rates on international calls to remain connected with their families back home. They will also receive important notifications issued by MoHRE. This partnership not only emphasises the significance of effective communication but also showcases MoHRE and du's commitment to continually innovate and enhance the offerings for the betterment of their customers.

"We are excited about this partnership with du, as it aligns with our mission to enhance the welfare of blue-collar workers in the country," said HE Ayesha Belharfia, MoHRE’s Acting Undersecretary for Emiratisation Affairs and Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs. "By providing them with affordable and reliable connectivity, we are enabling them to stay connected with their loved ones and access essential services.”

“This initiative represents our shared commitment to empower and support the blue-collar community in the UAE,” Belharfia added.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du said: "We understand the importance for workers in the UAE, especially blue-collar workers, to stay connected with their families and friends. With the launch of Happiness SIM, we are aiming to cater to their telecom needs and provide tailored solutions that offer both connectivity and affordability to welcome the new blue-collar workers coming to the UAE and enhance the experience of our existing customers. Our goal is to make their lives easier and more connected, while helping them save money for their families back home."

The launch of the Happiness SIM marks a significant milestone for MoHRE and du, highlighting their dedication to enhancing the lives of blue-collar workers in the UAE. This partnership also reinforces du's reputation as a leading telecom provider, committed to addressing the evolving needs of diverse customer segments and creating value through innovative solutions.

