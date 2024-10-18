MBRSG organised the two workshops at the Digital Dubai pavilion at the event.

Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) concluded its participation at GITEX Global 2024, where it had joined the event under the Digital Dubai umbrella throughout the exhibition from 14 to 18 October.

MBRSG organised two workshops in line with the theme of this year’s edition of GITEX: ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’. The first session, titled ‘Leadership Skills for 21st Century Governments’, was held on 16 October at the Digital Dubai pavilion, while the second followed on 17 October at the same venue under the title ‘Keys to the Future’.

Presented by Dr. Yousif El-Ghalayini, Associate Professor in Public Administration at MBRSG, the first workshop – ‘Leadership Skills for 21st Century Governments’ – discussed a range of topics from the new realities and transformations brought on by industrial revolutions to the challenges governments face in capitalising on the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as well as the skills gap to be addressed and the leading role academic institutions play in shaping government strategies.

The session’s themes aligned with the Dubai Government’s digital strategy, which aims to promote digital awareness and culture, in an effort to digitalise all aspects of life in Dubai, while striving to establish a reliable and robust system that supports the digital economy. Topics of discussion at the workshop resonated with pioneering government efforts to spearhead a transition towards a knowledge-based economy, leveraging smart digital transformation and artificial intelligence to strengthen the country’s economic leadership and its global position as a trailblazer in AI and digital economy trends.

Meanwhile, the ‘Keys to the Future: Preparing for a New World’ workshop, was delivered by Saleh Al Hammouri, Development and Training Expert in Executive Education at MBRSG. The session highlighted essential skills future leaders must possess, answering a range of critical questions in light of the rapid changes transforming the world today.

Discussions at the session explored the need for strategic foresight to envision the future and how leaders can anticipate future challenges to chart long-term strategies that proactively address challenges. The workshop also explored how leaders can embrace technology and innovation as tools for change.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government organised the two workshops with an aim to further promote awareness and knowledge exchange in public administration, and embed technological development into the sector. MBRSG also seeks to raise awareness about fast-paced global transformations and to enhance the impact of artificial intelligence technologies in Dubai.

These efforts align closely with the Dubai Digital Strategy, which aims to equip 50,000 government officials and employees with advanced digital skills, boost the emirate’s digital competitiveness, and strengthen digital talent in Dubai and the UAE more broadly.