Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to creating an inspiring educational space and fostering cultural connections within the community, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library is set to deliver a diverse programme of cultural and artistic activities throughout October. These events aim to captivate visitors of all ages, encouraging creativity, expanding knowledge, and promoting the exchange of ideas and cultural dialogue.

The month kicks off with the Library’s celebration of International Coffee Day, featuring a unique event that blends art, creativity, coffee flavours, all delivered in an exceptional atmosphere. It begins with the exhibition “Coffee Tools: Past to Present,” held in collaboration with the Coffee Museum. This is followed by the workshop “How to Become a Barista?”, as well as a “Painting with Liquid Coffee” workshop with artist Majida Nasereldin, and “Drawing with Coffee Beans” with artist George Sobhi. The event concludes with an art exhibition showcasing works made from coffee, accompanied by coffee sessions set to the melodies of the piano and flute. During this event, visitors will have the chance to receive a free copy of their favourite book as part of the “A World Reads” initiative, aimed at promoting reading and spreading knowledge within the community.

To mark the anniversary of the passing of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library will host the launch of the book “Sheikh Rashid: Milestones and Images in the Arab Press” by Emirati writer Mohammed Al Mansouri, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC). Alongside the launch, a panel discussion will be held, highlighting Sheikh Rashid's tremendous role as a founding father in the establishment and development of the UAE, as well as his significant presence in the Arab press. The event will be attended by a distinguished group of intellectuals and cultural dignitaries.

As part of its commitment to raising awareness about mental health and its importance in enhancing individual and community wellbeing, the Library will celebrate World Mental Health Day by hosting a "Yoga and Meditation" session with coach Nisreen Douma. The session will feature a series of gentle yoga exercises and meditation techniques designed to help participants achieve inner balance and relieve stress and anxiety, along with practical tips for improving quality of life through relaxation and deep breathing.

The library will also host a lecture titled “Your Journey of Change begins with Your Habits” by Dr. Karim Ali, where he will highlight the significant impact of habit change as a foundation for personal growth and life improvement. He will discuss sustainable change through small, consistent steps, starting with dedicating just 30 minutes a day to developing new, positive habits. The session will also offer motivational tips and insights to help attendees embark on this journey with the aim of sustaining both their mental and physical growth.

In conjunction with World Day of Arabic Fiction, the Mohammed bin Rashid Library will celebrate Arab writers by hosting a group of Emirati and resident authors for a series of cultural activities. These will include a book exhibition, signing of new releases by participating authors, and a panel discussion on “AI and the Future of Writing.” Additionally, a brainstorming session titled “Writing Tools in a Time of Change: Tools for Arabic Writing in an Era of Change” will take place, featuring distinguished guest speakers who will offer solutions to the challenges faced by modern-day writers.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library will participate in GITEX Global, taking place from 14 to 18 October. During the event, the Library will showcase its latest updates, services, technologies, and initiatives.

Under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will collaborate with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence and the Federal Youth Authority, to organise the “Global Youth Forum.” The event will be held under the theme “Youth of Tolerance: For Sustainability,” to explore practical approaches to develop sustainability programs in various fields, empower youth, and promote their skills in creativity and innovation.

The October activities will conclude with a concert in collaboration with the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, with young talents from across the UAE. The concert comes as a part of series organised year-round, led by conductor Mr. Riad Kudsi. This event aligns with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library’s efforts to support young talents, promote cultural and artistic engagement, and fulfill their aspirations. It also supports the Library's commitment to promote music as global language, bringing together people from all walks of life.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library visitors can learn more about the events and register to attend free-of-charge, through the website mbrl.ae or the Library’s accounts on social media platforms.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.