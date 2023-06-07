Dubai, UAE: Driven by its strategy to promote cultural awareness, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) hosts a unique programme of events, workshops, and panel sessions during June. The programme aims to foster culture and education, support innovation and creativity across all segments of society and broaden participants’ horizons by facilitating the exchange of ideas and experiences.

The programme kicks off with an innovative workshop, in cooperation with coach Sarah Al Emadi, under the title “Paper & Scissors - The Art of Sustainability”. The activity is designed to educate children on the importance of sustainability and highlight the challenges of climate change through storytelling and interactive activities. The event comes in line with MBRL's vision and strategy to support the "Year of Sustainability" initiatives and activities by raising awareness about sustainability issues and encouraging community engagement.

Commemorating the birth of the late Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, the Library hosts the “Coffee & Book - Paranormal” event, aimed at discussing Tawfik’s highly popular books “Paranormal,” a series of fictional novels, which has sold over 15 million copies worldwide. The event will also highlight the novel’s massive success prompting its adaptation as a Netflix series. Taking place in Egypt during the 1960s, the series recounts the stories of Dr. Refaat Ismail, and his attempts to uncover the secrets of many extraordinary events.

Furthermore, the Library Days monthly events offer participants a great opportunity to listen to and interact with many influential figures and benefit from their knowledge and expertise. In this regard, MBRL organises the “The George Orwell Days” event, comprising various activities, including displaying highlights from his life and his quotes. The Library will also host a panel discussion on “The Dystopian Novel and Predictions of Reality in George Orwell's Literature", in addition to discussing his book “Animal Farm” with the participation of Jennifer Malton and Prachiti Talathi. The session will also feature many distinguished guests, including Rehan Khan and Margaret Flanagan.

Marking the World Storytelling Day, MBRL organises an educational workshop for young adults and children with creative writer Noura Khoury. Held under the theme “Paper & Scissors - This is My Story”, the event is designed to teach children the creative writing skills and provide an educational activity that combines the theoretical and hand-on aspects to stimulate creativity and inspiration.

MBRL will also kick-off the summer events and activities programme, including the “Arabic Calligraphy for Beginners.”

MBRL looks forward to welcoming visitors to these diverse and exciting events, aimed at providing learning and education opportunities and broadening the frontiers of knowledge across the society. For more information, kindly visit: https://www.mbrl.ae/ar/web/guest/about-the-library

