Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As part of its commitment to enhancing community stability and improving the quality of life for citizens, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced the launch of the second phase of the “Ezwa” initiative in collaboration with Dubai Islamic Bank. The initiative aims to support the “Year of Community” efforts for low-income families in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Establishment signed a partnership agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank as the second phase of implementing the initiative. Commenting on the occasion, MBRHE stated: “The ‘Ezwa’ initiative reflects our firm commitment to supporting the community by providing an integrated housing environment that ensures citizens a dignified life. We believe strongly in the importance of community partnerships in achieving our goals, and we look forward to creating a comfortable housing environment that embodies the values of stability and well-being that our wise leadership places great emphasis on.”

Dubai Islamic Bank expressed its pride in collaborating with MBRHE, affirming the bank’s keenness to support initiatives that contribute to enhancing the quality of life for citizens. The bank stated: “We are proud to contribute to the Establishment’s efforts in providing integrated housing solutions for Emirati families, and through our partnership, we aspire to enhance and expand this support to meet families’ needs in the future.”

This initiative comes within the Establishment’s ongoing efforts to provide an integrated housing environment that guarantees citizens a dignified life, by offering the necessary support to community-driven initiatives that address the needs of beneficiary families.

It is worth noting that this initiative forms part of a series of programs and projects implemented by the Establishment in support of the “Year of Community,” aiming to strengthen housing and social stability in the emirate in line with Dubai’s vision of providing a dignified and sustainable life for all citizens.

For inquiries and further information, please visit the official website of the Establishment at: www.mbrhe.gov.ae