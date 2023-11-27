Abu Dhabi, UAE: Masdar City, a pioneering sustainable urban development and tech and innovation hub in Abu Dhabi, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) have announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding that will enhance collaboration on sustainable housing projects in the Emirate of Dubai.

As a principal governmental entity dedicated to providing housing solutions for the people of Dubai, MBRHE is at the forefront of integrating sustainable practices into residential development projects. The partnership with Masdar City will enable a transformative approach to creating environmentally friendly and energy-efficient living spaces for the people of the UAE.

The MOU was signed by Talal Al Ali, the support sector CEO acting assistant at MBRHE, and Eng. Mohamed Al Breiki, the executive director of sustainable development at Masdar City, during the WETEX exhibition on November 16.

“The new partnership aligns with Masdar City’s commitment to creating more sustainable cities,” said Al Breiki. “Housing plays a critical role in shaping our quality of life and our future. We’re honored to be working with the MBRHE to continue to address the housing needs of UAE nationals while ensuring that local housing also cares for the environment. We already develop the most sustainable buildings in the region, and we’re looking forward to sharing our expertise to help foster healthy, fulfilling, and sustainable communities.”

Talal Al Ali also highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "The Memorandum of Understanding with Masdar City allows us to leverage their vast knowledge and experience in sustainable urban development. This partnership transcends beyond building houses; it's about creating environmentally responsible homes that will enhance the well-being of UAE citizens."

Under the agreement, Masdar City will share its expertise in sustainable development with MBRHE, focusing on passive and active design techniques aimed at reducing water and energy consumption and minimizing carbon emissions. MBRHE will incorporate these techniques into its residential projects, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability.

Masdar City will also assist MBRHE in selecting sustainable building materials and implementing best practices. This includes organizing training workshops for MBRHE's experts, enhancing their capabilities in sustainable development and ensuring the long-term success of this initiative.

MBRHE remains committed to pioneering sustainable living solutions to meet the growing population demands in Dubai. This partnership with Masdar City is a testament to its commitment to crafting a sustainable future.

For more information about Masdar City and its expertise in sustainable cities, visit the new masdarcity.ae.

For more information about MBRHE and its ongoing efforts to develop the housing sector in Dubai, visit www.mbrhe.gov.ae.

About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.

The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup accelerator program powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and two generations of autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is worth nearly AED 2.8 billion.

About Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE):

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment is a government institution aimed at providing housing solutions that meet the needs of Dubai residents. It offers a range of services, including housing, finance, supplementary engineering, consultancy, smart services, and employee services. The Establishment is committed to enhancing its smart services and ensuring a seamless user experience through innovation and excellence. The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment strives to provide a dignified life and stability for citizens by offering proactive and sustainable housing services, developing flexible policies, forging strategic partnerships, and optimizing resource use.