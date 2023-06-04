Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.(MYNM), the authorised and official retailer for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, opened its latest and largest facility for the iconic British luxury brands in the capital of the Kingdom, Riyadh.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mohamed Yousuf Naghi, the company’s Chairman, and Bruce Robertson, Managing Director, JLR MENA, along with senior officials from the two companies, in addition to representatives from the press, media, and loyal customers.

The new facility is the latest addition to the ever-growing MYNM and JLR network in the Kingdom, further confirming the commitment and dedication to providing JLR customers with a modern, exclusive and luxurious experience that customers will cherish for life.

On this occasion, Bruce Robertson, Managing Director, JLR MENA said, “JLR is committed to growing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a market that is extremely important for us. We are extremely proud to see Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. launching the latest home for our great brands in the beautiful city of Riyadh. This facility further demonstrates the relentless drive of MYNM towards excellence in service standards for our brands within the Kingdom.”

The Managing Director of JLR at MYNM, Rhett Maxwell, further commented, “With the rapid urbanisation of Riyadh and the growing demand for JLR vehicles in the area, the new facility represents a significant milestone in the company's expansion efforts. We are dedicated to exceeding customers' expectations and believe that the new facility will allow us to exceed them.”

The new facility also offers an SV Specialist Centre, where customers can customise their own SV vehicle with the attention it deserves with the help of the SV dedicated sales team.

Located between Exits 5 and 6, on the Northern Ring Road in Al Nafal District, the distinguished and innovative facility complies with JLR's latest global standards, covering on a total area of 14,813 square meters. From a distinguished and stunning architecture to a modern and luxurious interior design, the new facility accommodates the full range of all JLR brands, in addition to future models from the company.

JLR’s new showroom boasts an impressive collection of the latest vehicles including the luxurious Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, alongside the highly capable and versatile Defender and the Range Rover SV, in addition to Jaguar models F-PACE, E-PACE, F-TYPE. It also will have dedicated areas for displaying approved pre-owned cars from both brands as well as dedicated spaces for branded goods and accessories for both brands.

In line with JLR’s Reimagine strategy the facility is ready to accommodate the future Jaguar line-up and all upcoming electric models in the company’s line-up.

Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co.’s new JLR facility located in Riyadh is open from 9 A.M to 1 P.M as a morning shift, 5 P.M to 9 P.M as a night shift. Please visit our website Jaguar www.jaguar-saudi.com/ar/ Land Rover www.landrover-saudi.com/ar/.