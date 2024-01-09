Abu Dhabi: Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the State Islamic University of North Sumatra in Indonesia recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formalize a strategic partnership.

In signing the MoU, both parties committed to exchanging expertise and experiences, strengthening cultural and knowledge ties, in addition to facilitating an exchange program for academic staff. Moreover, the agreement called for undertaking joint co-curricular activities in education and teaching, such as summer schools and diploma programs.

Meanwhile, both universities also agreed to cooperation on student-focused initiatives in both the undergraduate and graduate programs. These include joint academic and research activities, training courses, conference and seminars as well as collaborations in doctoral thesis activities.

Other initiatives covered in the MoU include joint academic and research projects as well as exchange of publications, academic bulletins and other scientific documents.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and His Excellency Professor Dr. Nour Hayati, Director of the State Islamic University of North Sumatra.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the partnership is part of the university’s strategy to strengthen its programs by aligning with equally prestigious higher education institutions locally and internationally. “This agreement in particular will help enhance scientific and academic exchange between our institutions, strengthen knowledge ties with them, and establish scientific partnerships that are mutually beneficial.”

He said that the university is moving forward with this approach based on its vision to support the development scientific research in the UAE and the region in general, and its tireless endeavor to be a prominent academic center of excellence in the field of humanities as well as the social and philosophical sciences. In addition, Al Dhaheri believes that these partnerships will further enhance the university’s effort to share Islamic and Arabic culture as well as spread the virtues of tolerance, love, respect for human rights, and uphold the values ​​of moderation, neutrality, and openness to the different cultures and peoples of the world.

Al Dhaheri added, “The State Islamic University of North Sumatra is considered a scientific beacon in the field of Islamic research and studies. This memorandum will open broader horizons for cooperation and exchange of scientific and intellectual expertise between the two sides, and the development of joint programs in research, publishing, documentation, writing, translation wit the goal of enhancing both our capabilities and expertise in these fields.”

He said that the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities will spare no effort to implement the provisions of this memorandum on the ground and move forward in achieving its noble goals and objectives, stressing that it is considered the true beginning of future strategic cooperation between the two sides.

For further details, please contact:

Anthon Garcia

anthon@designunlimitedpartners.com

+971528876559