Cairo, Egypt - MNT-Halan, the region’s leading fintech company, has received approval from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) to implement in Egypt electronic Know Your Customer This marks a significant leap forward in Egypt's fintech sector, delivering a seamless digital experience. By eliminating friction and traditional paperwork, e-KYC enables a fully digital onboarding experience, allowing users to open and activate their accounts in minutes and gain instant access to credit limits and investment opportunities anytime, anywhere.

Mounir Nakhla, Founder & CEO of MNT-Halan, stated: "FRA’s approval of e-KYC marks a major step forward in our journey to simplify finance. This will unlock access to finance for millions of people digitally and allow us to break barriers like never before."

The e-KYC removes the need for paper signatures and in-person identity checks, making financial services more accessible and convenient. This initiative underscores MNT-Halan’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to drive financial inclusion in Egypt, ensuring that more individuals can seamlessly access the financial services they need.

