Muscat: General Automotive Company, the authorised dealership of Mitsubishi Motors in Oman, is thrilled to announce a three-day mega sale on its popular Montero Sport range.

From August 5th to 7th, customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on the Montero Sport Diesel, Montero Sport Premium, and Montero Sport Black Edition at all Mitsubishi showrooms across Oman.

This limited-time offer presents Mitsubishi patrons and enthusiasts an unparalleled opportunity to own the legendary Montero Sport at unbeatable prices. Whether it is an adventure buff seeking unmatched off-road capabilities or a city dweller prioritising comfort and style, every driver will find something to love in the Montero Sport.

Highlighting the significance of the flash sale for local customers, Manoj Ranade, General Manager of General Automotive Company, stated: “This is a golden opportunity for fans of Mitsubishi Motors. With prices reduced drastically to suit different pockets, we are opening the platform for customers to avail this incredible opportunity to own a Mitsubishi Montero Sport. This mega sale reflects our commitment to providing exceptional value and customer satisfaction.”

The Montero Sport Diesel, priced at just RO 11,995, offers exceptional fuel efficiency without compromising performance. Equipped with a 2.4L turbocharged 4WD engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, Smartphone link display, Super select 4WD system, and rear differential lock, it is the perfect companion for both on-road and off-road adventures.

The Montero Sport Premium, now available at RO 13,995, is an open invitation to experience luxury and redefined safety. This premium model boasts a powerful 3.0L V6 petrol engine, advanced safety features like 7 airbags, rear cross-traffic alert, and forward collision monitoring system, ensuring peace of mind for every journey. With leather seats, a sunroof, and cutting-edge technology, including a vehicle control mobile app, adaptive cruise control, and lane Change assist, it is all about indulging in comfort.

For those seeking a bold and distinctive look, the Montero Sport Black Edition is the perfect choice. Priced at RO 14,995, this model combines style and functionality with heat-resistant premium leather seats, a striking black-out grille and alloy wheels. It assures safety and preparedness on every drive, with the 360 multi-around monitoring system and the built-in air compressor.

GAC is urging Mitsubishi patrons and potential customers to hurry and avail the offer, as these prices are only valid for 3 days until stocks last.

Visit Your nearest Mitsubishi showroom in Azaiba, Mabela, Barka, Sohar, Nizwa, Ibri, Sur, Jalan Bani Buali, Salalah today to take advantage of this exclusive sale and drive home your dream Montero Sport.