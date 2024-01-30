Dubai – Mitgo Group, a global tech company focused on delivering innovative marketing solutions and promoting entrepreneurship, announces the launch of Takefluence, a platform connecting content creators and social media enthusiasts with brands in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The launch of Takefluence will allow Mitgo Group to strengthen its position in the MENA influencer marketing industry, which experts estimate at more than $1 billion.

The significance of the content economy is on the rise in the MENA market, supported by the announcement of a Dh150 million fund by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to empower content creators and influencers. Sheikh Mohammed's commitment to establishing a permanent headquarters for influencers in Dubai further reinforces Takefluence's strategic position in line with the region's dedication to fostering influencer marketing industry growth. The platform aims to attract 1-3 million users within the next 1-2 years.

Industry reports also project a surge in influencer ad spending at an annual rate of 10.04% from 2023 to 2027. Moreover, there is a global dominant trend of partnering with micro and nano influencers and creator affiliate partnerships which are the main focus of Takefluence. Such partnerships are proven to be up to 4-5x more effective than mega-influencers campaigns. So, the Takefluence strategic entry aligns perfectly with this upward trajectory of the influencer market in the MENA region.

Takefluence is set to create a dynamic ecosystem where content creators seamlessly discover and connect with leading brands, earning from campaigns, enjoying savings while shopping online or offline. The platform distinguishes itself by offering content creators a streamlined process, from receiving promo codes to participating in brand campaigns, coupled with quick withdrawal options, hybrid earnings, an Ambassador program, and a diverse range of brand choices and promotions.

For brands, Takefluence introduces a brand-formance approach, incorporating Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) and Hybrid campaigns. This approach includes pay-per-post, pay-per-reach, fixed, gifting and branding campaigns based on reach, all facilitated through content creators and user-generated content.

Takefluence has already secured partnerships with 150+ brands including Noon, Namshi, YallaHub, Truegamers, Lifemost, ToysBrand, Geardoor, GetOutfit, The Luxury Closet, NiceOne, SharafDG, etc. The company is set to onboard and help any offline and online brands, malls, event organizers, marketplace brands, sellers and even individuals like emerging artists who can immediately benefit from engaging their audience and customers to create or amplify content.

Archie Rudyuk, CEO of Takefluence:

"As we venture into the MENA market, the growth potential is immense. The region's vibrant landscape and the unique blend of creators and brands create an exciting opportunity for Takefluence. We already witnessed a surge of interest in Takefluence from creators and local brands. They sign up for an annual partnership, launch their ambassador programs with us, and start getting first results."

Alexander Bachmann, CEO of Mitgo Group:

"We believe in Takefluence's vision and its potential to reshape social commerce in the MENA region. The team's dedication and innovative approach align with our values at Mitgo Group. This strategic collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on the influencer marketing landscape."

Mitgo Group is committed to contributing to the evolution of social commerce, empowering, and fostering meaningful connections between content creators and brands in the MENA region.

For media inquiries and further information, please contact: e.zubova@mitgo.com

For more information, visit https://takefluence.com/