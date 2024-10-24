Dubai: Misr Life Insurance announces its groundbreaking Integrated Life Insurance Solution (ILIS) has won the Bronze award for the esteemed New Ways of Working category at the Qorus Reinvention Awards—MEA 2024.

This award not only commemorates our commitment to technological advancement but also instills a sense of pride in our customers and partners, assuring them of the quality and innovation behind ILIS.

ILIS was meticulously crafted to cater to the evolving needs of managing life insurance policies. The solution offers a seamless, end-to-end digital experience, placing customer policy management at the forefront. With ILIS, customers receive real-time updates, can conveniently make payments online, and experience straightforward claims processing.

These features not only significantly enhance the overall customer experience but also demonstrate our unwavering commitment to making life insurance management more efficient and customer-centric.

Misr Life Insurance, in addition to its current capabilities, has ambitious plans to further enhance ILIS. The company is committed to integrating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning into ILIS. These future enhancements are expected to significantly improve customer experiences, streamline risk management processes, and provide predictive analytics to better anticipate client needs. The company's belief in these innovations is a testament to its commitment to leading the way in life insurance management in the future. Being selected as a finalist at the Qorus Reinvention Awards is a testament to ILIS's impact on the industry and its potential to revolutionize life insurance services in the region.

Mr. Moustafa El Kamash, Vice CEO of Misr Life Insurance, expressed his pride in this recognition, stating, "We are very proud with this award and being part of the Qorus Reinvention Awards event. This honor reaffirms our unwavering commitment to innovation in life insurance management. Our focus is on enhancing customer experiences through digital solutions, and ILIS is just the beginning."

As a leading insurance provider in Egypt, Misr Life Insurance is unwavering in its commitment to continuously evolving to meet the needs of its customers. Through innovative solutions , the company is setting a new standard in life insurance and other services such as investment, and medical coverage , ensuring that customers have access to efficient, reliable, and simple services.

About Qorus:

A global non-profit organization established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Qorus (formerly known as Efma) helps its members to reinvent themselves to thrive – to go further, be faster and work together. Our global ecosystem brings valuable insights, inspiring events, rich data, and active global communities all in one place.

Qorus an provides a neutral space for best-practice sharing and collaboration, while offering diverse knowledge and a global reach – to more than 1200 financial groups in 120+ countries. Headquartered in Paris, Qorus serves financial institutions on all continents, with offices in Andorra, Bangkok, Bratislava, Brussels, Dubai, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Milan, Seoul, and Tokyo.