Misr Digital Innovation (MDI), a subsidiary of Banque Misr and the company responsible for building Egypt's first digital bank, is proud to announce that it has successfully attained the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certification in collaboration with IGRC SQUARE, an accredited Qualified Security Assessor (QSA).

This achievement not only establishes MDI as a globally recognized entity by obtaining the PCI DSS certification, but also makes it the first in the market to be certified under the latest version, v4.0.1. This version offers enhanced flexibility, clearer requirements, and a stronger focus on security, risk management, and monitoring, aligning with modern cybersecurity practices and promoting a proactive, risk-based approach to data protection.

The PCI DSS outlines stringent security requirements to protect environments where cardholder data (CHD) is stored, processed, or transmitted. It serves as a benchmark of technical and operational standards designed to safeguard payment account data. This certification enhances MDI's cybersecurity stance and reinforces customer trust by ensuring the highest level of data protection.

Sherif Elbehery, CEO of MDI, remarked on this: “This achievement represents a significant milestone for our organization. It underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance while further solidifying our position in the Central Bank of Egypt’s regulatory file submissions. With IGRC SQUARE’s unwavering support throughout the entire process, this certification marks the first global recognition of our bank.”

Mohamed Helmi, Chief Information Security Officer at MDI, added:

“Achieving the PCI DSS certification enhances our ability to gain the trust of customers, partners, and all relevant parties by providing the highest standards of security and privacy protection. We went through a comprehensive and meticulous process, starting with planning and gap analysis, followed by the implementation of security controls and system testing to ensure compliance, all the way through to the official audit and documentation process."

As the key partner in this certification journey, Adel Higazy, CEO of IGRC SQUARE, commented:

“Our mission as a leading cybersecurity solutions provider is to support organizations in protecting their data and devices with best-in-class security systems, empowering organizations of all sizes to confidently navigate the complex and ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape, safeguarding their critical data and systems from growing threats. This milestone is particularly significant as it positions MDI to gain the trust and confidence of its customers during this transformative phase. We are honored to be part of this landmark achievement for MDI.”

The PCI DSS certification is a cornerstone of the Information security risk management strategy for financial institutions, banks, and cybersecurity technology and service providers. It not only secures sensitive data but also reinforces operational integrity and strengthens competitive positioning in an increasingly regulated and technology-driven industry.

About Misr Digital Innovation:

Misr Digital Innovation (MDI) was established in 2020 with the vision of building Egypt’s first fully native digital bank. Leveraging advanced technologies and innovative solutions, MDI is committed to transforming the banking experience by offering seamless, secure, and accessible digital financial services. By combining deep expertise in banking with state-of-the-art digital solutions, MDI is leading the charge in redefining the future of banking in Egypt, making financial services more efficient, transparent, and customer-centric. As part of Egypt’s strategic commitment to digital transformation, MDI aims to drive financial inclusion and empower customers through a fully integrated digital ecosystem.

About IGRC SQUARE:

IGRC SQUARE is a leader in risk, compliance, and privacy solutions, specializing in PCI DSS, PCI 3DS, PCI PIN, ISO 27001, and data privacy frameworks. With unmatched expertise, IGRC SQUARE empowers organizations to secure payment ecosystems, safeguard sensitive information, and achieve regulatory excellence. Their innovative, tailored approaches ensure seamless compliance, robust security, and operational resilience. Trusted by enterprises worldwide, IGRC SQUARE is committed to advancing governance, risk, compliance, and privacy standards across industries.