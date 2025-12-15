Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) to debut world-class artistic and cultural performances on Yas Island.

Signed by H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF, and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, and Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, the landmark partnership aims to explore initiatives to promote Emirati artists and support the development of musical talent in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “Culture and entertainment are two sides of the same coin; both narrate our stories and speak to our emotions. This partnership between Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Miral is our way of affirming this belief and safeguarding it for future generations.”

H.E. continued: “Art is a form of entertainment, and the creative economy provides jobs, dreams and opportunities for our youth. Our two institutions are built upon the same pillars: joy, connection and beauty. The experiences our institutions provide strengthen meaningful connection and bring joy and beauty, guided by a spark of creativity that we ignite in our youth, fuelling the most vital resource in their lives and in their professional and creative journeys: ambition.”

“Through this memorandum of understanding, we will shape compelling new chapters in Abu Dhabi’s story filled with music, joy, knowledge and hope. Together, our distinguished experiences will contribute to enriching Abu Dhabi’s diverse year-round initiatives, from musical productions and artistic performances to world-class family occasions,” she concluded.

Adding to an impressive line-up of over 200 world-class concerts, performances, family and sports events on Yas Island, ADMAF’s signature cultural events and performances will elevate the destination’s diverse year-round calendar of events.

Dr. Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said, “At Miral, we strive to create memorable and joyful moments for our visitors by delivering immersive, world-class experiences. Our partnership with ADMAF is a testament to this dedication and demonstrates a shared commitment to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s cultural offerings, nurturing homegrown talents, and inspiring creativity. We look forward to supporting cross-cultural exchange while cementing Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for leisure and entertainment that contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector.”

The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation is one of the UAE’s pioneering cultural organisations, dedicated to nurturing creativity, supporting artistic talent, and enriching the nation’s cultural landscape. Through its annual flagship event, Abu Dhabi Festival, and year-round programmes, ADMAF aims to foster cultural exchange and promote artistic excellence across the Emirate, bringing together global artists, emerging talents and diverse audiences.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF):

Founded in 1996, ADMAF is one of the first cultural organisations in the Arabian Gulf. Pioneering new artistic practices, it seeks to deepen global cross-cultural dialogue and inspire a renewed interest in the creativity of the UAE and Arab world. Often in partnership with leading national and international institutions, it delivers multidisciplinary initiatives for people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities through the Abu Dhabi Festival, year-round youth platforms and community programmes.

For more information, please visit ADMAF website at: www.admaf.org.

About Abu Dhabi Festival:

Founded in 2004, the Festival was generously granted the patronage of the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, from 2007 to 2011. The first Abu Dhabi Festival was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the then Minister of Information and Culture (UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs). Abu Dhabi Festival is the festival of “Bilad Al Khayr”, the land of blessings, the land of Zayed, and embraces the values of dialogue, tolerance, respect and peace.

For more information, please visit www.abudhabifestival.ae.