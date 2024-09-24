Abu Dhabi, UAE – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, organised Sign Language classes for its employees as a part of its commitment to foster a more inclusive society.

Organised in collaboration with the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination and conducted at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the hybrid sessions covered basic to advanced sign language lessons in English and Arabic, providing vocational skills development for 90 employees. The initiative promotes inclusivity for individuals with hearing impairments while encouraging improved communication, empathy and understanding. It also underscores Miral’s efforts to ensure memorable experiences for all visitors to its destinations.

In line with the International Day of Sign Languages proclaimed on 23 September by the UN General Assembly, the Sign Language learning classes reflect Miral’s long-term CSR Strategy toward community progress and betterment. The initiative aims to ensure employee empowerment through vocational skill development while promoting a culture of inclusion across its attractions.

For more information and to watch highlights of the sessions, please visit @TheMiralGroup on social media.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.