Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) have joined forces to enhance student engagement, promote educational initiatives, and cultivate future-ready skills thereby enhancing their academic achievements.

The collaboration reflects Miral’s ongoing commitment to education and skill development in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy. Students will benefit from educational sessions led by subject matter experts in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Marketing, Health and Safety, Digital Operations, and Finance. In addition, students will receive internship opportunities across Miral’s exciting portfolio of world-class experiences.

In light of the new strategic partnership, Miral welcomed 25 students from Repton Private School, Abu Dhabi, for a unique and interactive learning experience about marine life rescue at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center, in partnership with ADEK. The educational session aims to highlight the importance of sustainability in ensuring wildlife protection and conservation.

“Our partnership with ADEK underscores our efforts to engage today’s youth beyond the classroom and empower them with essential tools to impact tomorrow,” said Taghrid AlSaeed, Executive Director, Marketing, Communications & Events at Miral. “The interactive learning session provided by the Educational team at the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is among several learning experiences that are part of our collaboration with ADEK. It aims to inspire the next generation of leaders through the wonders of marine wildlife, fostering a sense of stewardship and responsibility to the environment. This initiative reinforces our belief that safeguarding the future of our planet is a collective obligation, one that begins by cultivating an appreciation for the environment at an early age.”

Dr. Bashaer Almatrooshi, Executive Director - Talent Enablement Sector at ADEK, said: "We are committed to enhancing the learning process for our students by providing exceptional academic experiences. Our collaboration with Miral underscores this commitment and highlights the importance of experiential learning that will positively impact their academic performance. Learning is a continuous journey that goes beyond the classroom, and this step aligns with our goal of preparing future generations by offering innovative teaching methods that foster creativity and innovation.”

During the session, students from grades six and seven contributed to an ongoing turtle rescue mission alongside members of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center’s team. The students were given a tour of the facility by the Center’s Educators and were shown how turtles are measured, weighed and assessed for any medical conditions, in preparation for their return to their natural habitats.

The experience shed light on the importance of sustainable practices that contribute to the well-being and protection of marine life and their ecosystems. Since its opening, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center has leveraged SeaWorld’s over 60 years of experience through its commitment to the development of a strong regional rescue network and working closely with partners and government authorities to rescue, rehabilitate and return marine animals to their natural environment.

The strategic partnership emphasises Miral’s dedication to actively engaging with educational institutions and programmes to empower individuals and contribute to a thriving knowledge-based society. It also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030 to create new job opportunities within the travel industry by inspiring youth to consider a career in the sector.

Earlier this year, Miral collaborated with Rize University & Career Guidance Program (UPCG), empowered by ADEK to host ten students for an educational lecture that provided an overview of the entertainment and tourism industry.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island Abu Dhabi operates 24/7. Members of the public are encouraged to report any injured or endangered marine animals to EAD through the AD government call centre at 800-555 or directly on 056-503-0060.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the City’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world and create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is the largest dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return Center in the region, serving as an advanced knowledge hub for marine science. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center aims to bring over 60 years of experience and knowledge in marine animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a world-class facility that is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA) for its exceptional standards of animal care and welfare and is led by marine scientists, veterinarians, animal care professionals, marine animal rescue experts and educators who collaborate with peers, environmental organizations, regulators and academic institutions to impact long-term conservation efforts in the region.

The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is a dedicated marine science facility outfitted with specialized equipment for research, rescue, rehabilitation and education operations. The Center brings together state-of-the-art research laboratories equipped with an aquaculture facility, a veterinary hospital, access to a shared necropsy facility, rescue pools with a rescue clinic as well as a wide-ranging rescue fleet to provide specialized care to rescued animals and advance marine conservation efforts. The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center is also equipped with a high-tech auditorium and classrooms to facilitate knowledge transfer and inspire the next generation of marine scientists.

Located on Yas Island, the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading curator of magnetic experiences and United Parks & Resorts. Now operational, the Center is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of the world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences, cultural attractions and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

About Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK)

The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) is the Education Sector regulator across the Emirate. It oversees and provides services throughout a learner’s journey from early education to university and beyond. It also champions inclusivity for People of Determination in the mainstream schooling system and by providing specialized schools.

Across Early Childhood and K-12, ADEK licenses and regulates nurseries and private schools in Abu Dhabi while also legislating, mandating and managing its own charter schools and 2 schools for People of Determination.

ADEK also annually provides distinguished Abu Dhabi students with full scholarships and support to study at the best universities around the world. In addition, the Department audits and enhances the delivery of Higher Education in Abu Dhabi, attracting Higher Education Institutions to open the required programs or schools that serve Abu Dhabi’s needs while championing a student and faculty-friendly ecosystem in the Emirate.

With a vision to Empower Education. Empower Minds. Empower the Future, ADEK recognizes that every learner is different, and a diversity of teaching methods are essential for students to succeed. To that effect, ADEK partners with stakeholders to enable a great education system to flourish in Abu Dhabi and nurture future-ready graduates who have the 21st-century skills required to sustain and carry forward Abu Dhabi’s vision.