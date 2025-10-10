Sharjah, UAE: Arabic Scale, also known as Miqyas Al Dhad, signed a partnership agreement with the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in advancing Arabic language skills and improving educational outcomes in the emirate’s schools.

H.E. Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, and Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Board Member of Miqyas Al Dhad, signed the agreement in the presence of top executives from both entities. The signing took place in conjunction with the 4th International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers, which took place from October 4 to 7, under the theme ‘Building and Advancing’.

The agreement seeks to enhance students’ reading proficiency in Sharjah through the phased implementation of the Miqyas Al Dhad scale – the first comprehensive Arabic framework designed to assess text complexity and evaluate reading skills using precise scientific methodologies and innovative digital tools. The partnership also includes the execution of a large‐scale study to assess reading proficiency, identify learning gaps, and improve students' reading abilities, all of which are expected to have a positive impact on the quality of education and its outcomes.

H.E. Ali Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), emphasised that the agreement with Miqyas Al Dhad reflects the Authority’s unwavering commitment to adopting scientific approaches and pioneering initiatives that enhance Arabic language education across the Emirate. “The partnership aims to strengthen the reading proficiency of students based on clear standards and rigorous frameworks. Working with specialised partners in assessment and evaluation marks a significant step toward improving the quality of learning outcomes and enhancing the performance of both students and teachers,” H.E. added.

Dr. Aishah Al Yammahi, Board Member of Miqyas Al Dhad, said, “Our partnership with the Sharjah Private Education Authority underscores our commitment to fostering strong stakeholder partnerships that drive forward national priorities, such as the advancement of Arabic language education. This will be achieved through the implementation of a precise standards-based ecosystem which is a critical foundation for enhancing reading proficiency. With this step, we lay the groundwork for a pioneering national model in Arabic language education that honours the language’s vital role in cultivating knowledge and reinforcing cultural identity.”

Eyad Darawsheh, General Manager of Miqyas Al Dhad, said, “The 4th International Forum for Arabic Language Teachers served as a dynamic platform to present the latest innovative solutions in learning the Arabic language. As a result, it represented a prime opportunity to introduce Miqyas Al Dhad as the first Arabic comprehensive framework and standard for assessing text complexity and reading proficiency among native Arabic learners. By categorising texts based on linguistic and cognitive complexity, and delivering precise evaluations of reading abilities, Miqyas Al Dhad will promote improved learning outcomes and empower educators through data-driven approaches.”

Additionally, Darawsheh emphasised that the collaboration with the Sharjah Private Education Authority symbolises a shared commitment to coordinating efforts towards enhancing Arabic language using standardised tools that elevate educational outcomes, empower teachers, and strengthen the status of the language among its speakers.

During the forum, the Miqyas Al Dhad team participated in a virtual session titled ‘Miqyas Al Dhad: Teaching Arabic Through Reading Standards’, led by Eyad Darawsheh. The session explored the application of modern reading standards in Arabic language education, use of assessment tools to identify text complexity, and importance of specialised learning programs that address the needs of each student, analyse common errors, and develop corrective plans.

Dr. Hanan Khalifa, Chief Academic Officer of Miqyas Al Dhad, participated in a discussion on ‘Strategies in Service of Arabic Education’. Participants looked at a variety of modern educational methods, such as collaborative learning and problem-solving approaches, as well as successful practical models of implementing these strategies.

Miqyas Al Dhad’s participation at the event underscores its steadfast commitment to advancing Arabic language education and bolstering collaboration with regional and international partners to foster the exchange of expertise and promote best practices in educational measurements and assessments.

About Arabic Scale

Arabic Scale, also known as Miqyas Al Dhad, is a leading company specialising in advanced educational assessment solutions for the Arabic language. Miqyas Al Dhad is the first standardised framework of its kind designed to assess Arabic comprehension ability from Grade 1 to Grade 12, based on scientific and technological foundations that are specifically tailored to cater for the demands of the educational and cultural environment in the Arab world.